Keystone Pipeline Open Season Begins
TC Energy Corp. (TSX, NYSE: TRP) on Wednesday kicked off an open season for binding commitments for crude oil transportation services on the Keystone Pipeline System from Harding, Alberta, to Patoka, Ill., the Calgary-based company reported.
The 2,687-mile (4,324-kilometer) Keystone Pipeline System links Alberta crude supplies to U.S. refining markets in Illinois, Oklahoma and Texas, also connecting the Cushing, Okla., oil hub to U.S. Gulf Coast refiners, according to TC Energy’s website. Shipper information on the company’s website states that up to 80,000 barrels per day of capacity is available through the open season.
According to TC Energy, interested parties may submit binding bids for transportation capacity until 12 p.m. Mountain time on Feb. 19, 2021.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Shale Needs More to Boom Again
- BLM Finalizes Alaska Activity Plan
- Qatar and Four Arab States to Fully Restore Ties
- Apache to Restructure Company
- Saudi Oil Exports to US Plunge
- Oil Market in Happy Hour
- Oil Steadies After Surging on Surprise Saudi Cut
- McDermott Secures $560MM in New Capital
- McDermott Wins Offshore Middle East Contract
- $9B Buying Spree Could Provide Oil Price Tailwind
- Shale Needs More to Boom Again
- US Extends 5 LNG Export Authorizations to 2050
- Energean Strikes $Multimillion EIL Deal
- $7B Russian Loan Secures Trafigura Stake in Arctic Oil Project
- BLM Finalizes Alaska Activity Plan
- Saudi Arabia Advises OPEC+ Caution
- Venezuelan Oil Exports Crater
- Qatar and Four Arab States to Fully Restore Ties
- Delegates Say OPEC+ Strikes Deal on Supply Curbs
- Eni Unit Extends Africa FPSO Contract
- Executives Predict 2021-End Oil Price
- Biden Picks Energy Sec Nominee
- How Many US OFS Jobs Has Covid Cut?
- Virus Spreads in Canadian Oil Patch
- US Net Zero Will Need $2.5T by 2030
- $11B+ of Oz Gas Projects to be Sanctioned in 2021
- Canada Gov Supports Hibernia Project
- India Asked to Pay $1.2B to Cairn
- Troops Fight Off Attack Near $20B LNG Project
- Oil Edges Higher After Iraqi Field Attacked