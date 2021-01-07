Keystone Pipeline Open Season Begins

TC Energy on Wednesday kicked off an open season for binding commitments for crude oil transportation services on the Keystone Pipeline System.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX, NYSE: TRP) on Wednesday kicked off an open season for binding commitments for crude oil transportation services on the Keystone Pipeline System from Harding, Alberta, to Patoka, Ill., the Calgary-based company reported.

The 2,687-mile (4,324-kilometer) Keystone Pipeline System links Alberta crude supplies to U.S. refining markets in Illinois, Oklahoma and Texas, also connecting the Cushing, Okla., oil hub to U.S. Gulf Coast refiners, according to TC Energy’s website. Shipper information on the company’s website states that up to 80,000 barrels per day of capacity is available through the open season.

According to TC Energy, interested parties may submit binding bids for transportation capacity until 12 p.m. Mountain time on Feb. 19, 2021.

