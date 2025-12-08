Key Oil Price Firm Will Ignore Fuel from Russia Crude

The step by Platts, a unit of S&P Global Energy, effectively eliminates one source of supply that might be cheaper than others.

One of the world’s main companies for setting benchmark prices of physical commodities said it will start to ignore fuel that’s made from Russian crude when making its assessments.

The step by Platts, a unit of S&P Global Energy, effectively eliminates one source of supply that might be cheaper than others. The move will align with European Union rules.

On Nov. 18, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. set out rules that are more restrictive than those of the EU, which allow diesel from a refinery that processes Russian barrels into the bloc, provided the fuel’s from a production line that uses non-Russian oil.

By contrast, Platts said that bids and offers that it considers for its assessment process “are expected to carry the implicit guarantee that the oil product will satisfy the EU’s import ban.”

Platts’s two key types of price assessment are cargoes and barge loads of fuel.

Cargo assessments will cease reflecting products made from Russian crude from Dec. 15, the pricing agency said in a statement. Barge prices will stop doing so from Jan. 2.

The new EU measures taking effect next year will ban imports of fuels made with Russian crude as part of efforts to cripple revenues that help fund the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine.