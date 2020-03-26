Key Energy Services Names New President, CEO

Houston-based Key Energy Services Inc. has named J. Marshall Dodson as its President and Chief Executive Officer. Dodson began serving as the company’s Interim Chief Executive Officer in December 2019, with his appointment as permanent CEO effective March 23, 2020.

Dodson has over 15 years of experience in the well service business with Key. He has served in various positions since joining the company in 2005, including his most recent titles as Key’s Senior Vice President, Interim Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Dodson will continue to serve as the company’s Interim Chief Financial Officer until the search for a successor CFO concludes.

“We are pleased to appoint Marshall as the permanent President and CEO of Key,” said Harry F. Quarls, Chairman of the board. “Marshall brings a deep industry understanding to the role and has been a proven leader of Key over the past several years. And we are excited to have him leading Key into the future.”

“I am excited and proud to have this opportunity to lead the men and women of Key,” Dodson stated. “While the current market has a great deal of uncertainty, I am confident in the employees of Key and am thankful for the trust and support of our board.”

Key Energy Services is the largest onshore, rig-based well servicing contractor based on the number of rigs owned, according to the company. It provides a range of well intervention services and has operations in all major onshore oil and gas producing regions of the continental U.S.

