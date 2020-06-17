Key Energy Services Names New CFO
Key Energy Services, Inc. reported Monday afternoon that it has named Nelson Haight the company’s senior vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer.
“With Nelson joining our team, we are adding a talented and experienced individual with a unique background in finance, organic and acquisition growth, strategic planning and capital markets,” commented Key President and CEO Marshall Dodson, who had been serving as interim CFO and treasurer in addition to his other duties until Haight’s appointment became effective Monday.
Haight’s three decades of professional experience includes senior roles with public and private companies in areas such as finance, technology, business process systems integration, restructuring, refinancing, growth acquisitions, strategic and organizational planning and capital markets transactions, according to a written statement from Key. The onshore, rig-based well servicing contractor noted that Haight will oversee and manage all of the firm’s finance, accounting, investor relations and technology responsibilities in his new role.
Most recently Haight served as interim CFO for a privately held environmental commodities firm and, prior to that, for a private oilfield service company, Key stated. The company added that Haight has held executive-level roles at the exploration and production firms Castleton Resources LLC and Midstates Petroleum Co., Inc.
“As we continue to grow our business and implement our strategic initiatives, Nelson’s extensive financial management experience will prove valuable through this challenging market,” remarked Dodson.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
