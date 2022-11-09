Kerry Says Republican Victory Will End Climate Aid
John Kerry, the US climate envoy, and Democratic Party stalwart said a Republican win in today’s midterm election would cut the flow of climate finance to poorer countries.
Speaking at a panel discussion on climate adaptation, Kerry delivered a stark warning about the potential for the US to deliver billions in its share of international climate finance. “If what I think will happen in today’s elections happens and the House is gone, you’re not going to see that money,” he said.
Even under former President Donald Trump, who pulled the US from the Paris Agreement, the country still doled out some climate finance. But those small sums are a far cry from the $11.4 billion President Joe Biden has promised by 2024.
That would be a disappointment to many of the leaders of developing countries speaking at today’s summit.
Kerry pleaded for “common sense” to be applied to the UN climate conference Tuesday, as he questioned a continued focus on the failure of rich countries to deliver a promised $100 billion in annual climate finance at a time when some nations are still building coal plants and subsidizing fossil fuels.
Kerry, the US special presidential envoy for climate, suggested the focus on failed finance pledges is siphoning attention away from the more pressing cause of throttling greenhouse gas emissions and keeping the earth’s temperature rise in check.
“Everyone is upset because the $100 billion target hasn’t been fulfilled completely,” even though it’s almost to the annual target this year, he said, adding: “When I got 90-something on a test at school, I thought I did pretty well.”
