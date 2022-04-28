Keppel-Sembcorp Merger is On
After almost a full year of discussions, common ground has been found by Keppel Corporation and Sembcorp Marine for the proposed combination of Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) and Sembcorp Marine.
The initial memorandum of understanding for heralding the talks over the proposed merger was signed in June last year, and now it is followed up by definitive agreements. The proposed combination is set to create a premier global player focusing on offshore renewables, new energy, and cleaner solutions in the offshore & marine sector (O&M).
According to a joint statement by the two companies, the Combined Entity will be well-positioned to capture opportunities arising from decarbonization in the oil & gas sector and the global energy transition towards renewables, particularly in the areas of offshore wind, and new energy sources such as hydrogen and ammonia.
Building on the existing wins to date the two companies aim to scale up the Combined Entity’s footprint in offshore wind energy, a sector that is expected to see global expenditures of S$260 billion ($187 billion between 2021 and 2030, with participation across the value chain, including substations and wind turbine installation vessels.
The pair aims to build franchises in hydrogen, ammonia as well as carbon capture technology areas for the decade ahead while also contributing to energy production and resiliency by continuing to serve the demand for floating production systems, such as floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) units, and other offshore oil & gas solutions, which is estimated to amount to a S$290 billion ($209 billion) opportunity in terms of market size, through focusing on innovating and applying new technologies to reduce the carbon footprint of such structures.
The Proposed Combination involves the establishment of a new holding company that will combine the businesses of Keppel O&M and Sembcorp Marine via separate schemes of arrangement.
Under Sembcorp Marine’s scheme of the arrangement, Sembcorp Marine will undergo an internal restructuring exercise whereby shareholders of Sembcorp Marine will exchange their shares in Sembcorp Marine for shares in the Combined Entity on a one-for-one basis, and Sembcorp Marine will transfer its listing status on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange to the Combined Entity.
Keppel O&M Sells Legacy Rigs to Temasek
Concurrent with the Proposed Combination, Keppel has entered into a definitive agreement with Baluran Limited and Kyanite Investment Holdings, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek, for the sale of Keppel O&M’s legacy rigs and associated receivables to a new and separate entity, Asset Co.
As consideration for the sale of the legacy rigs and associated receivables to Asset Co, Keppel will receive a combination of ordinary shares, vendor notes, and perpetual securities issued by Asset Co. Keppel, Baluran and Kyanite will hold stakes of 10.0%, 74.9%, and 15.1% respectively in Asset Co.
Separately, Asset Co and Keppel O&M will enter into a master services agreement under which the Combined Entity, through Keppel O&M, will provide construction, berthing and maintenance, and other associated services for the legacy rigs held by Asset Co for an initial period of 10 years.
In addition, Keppel and the Combined Entity will continue to explore opportunities for future collaboration in areas such as floating data centers and floating infrastructure solutions.
The Proposed Combination will be subject to the approvals of the shareholders of Keppel and Sembcorp Marine at separate extraordinary general meetings (EGMs), which are expected to be convened in the fourth quarter of 2022. Temasek, as a controlling shareholder of both Keppel and Sembcorp Marine, will abstain from voting.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Writer
- Russia Stops Gas Flows to 2 European States
- German Activists Turn Off Oil Pipelines In Protest Of North Sea Drilling
- Eni Moves to Open Ruble Accounts for Gas
- Chevron Gets More Acreage Offshore Suriname
- Worker Dies During Scrapping Of BW Offshore FPSO
- Empyrean Drilling Disappoints As Jade Turns Out To Be No Gem
- TotalEnergies 1Q Net Income Rises Almost 50 Percent YoY
- Mideast Helps Europe Fill Diesel Void
- Oil and Gas Discovery Confirmed at Hamlet
- Exxon Permian Natural Gas Gets Top Score
- Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Europe Braces for Diesel Deluge
- These 3 Things Will Take a Big Bite Out of Oil Demand in 2022
- Exxon Does It Again - Three More Discoveries Offshore Guyana
- Why Are the Majority of Leased Offshore Federal Waters Non-Producing?
- China's Interest In Shell's Russian Gas Stake Forcing Japan To Stay
- Top Headlines: Oil Tanker With 750T of Diesel Sinks Off Tunisia and More
- Peak Oil Might Be Just Three Years Away, McKinsey Says
- Forecasters Predicting Gasoline Prices Will Rise Even Higher
- U.S. Natural Gas Exports Growth Led By LNG
- A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico
- Vessel Sunk at Mariupol Port
- Top Headlines: A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico and More
- Saipem Crane Vessel Nearly Sinks With 275 People Onboard
- Oil Tanker With 750 Tons Of Diesel Sinks Off Tunisia
- Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China
- Manchin Issues Advice for Testifying Oil Execs
- Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Shell to Write Down as Much as $5B on Russia Exit
- Europe Braces for Diesel Deluge