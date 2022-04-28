Keppel-Sembcorp Merger is On

After almost a full year of discussions, common ground has been found by Keppel Corporation and Sembcorp Marine for the proposed combination of Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) and Sembcorp Marine.

The initial memorandum of understanding for heralding the talks over the proposed merger was signed in June last year, and now it is followed up by definitive agreements. The proposed combination is set to create a premier global player focusing on offshore renewables, new energy, and cleaner solutions in the offshore & marine sector (O&M).

According to a joint statement by the two companies, the Combined Entity will be well-positioned to capture opportunities arising from decarbonization in the oil & gas sector and the global energy transition towards renewables, particularly in the areas of offshore wind, and new energy sources such as hydrogen and ammonia.

Building on the existing wins to date the two companies aim to scale up the Combined Entity’s footprint in offshore wind energy, a sector that is expected to see global expenditures of S$260 billion ($187 billion between 2021 and 2030, with participation across the value chain, including substations and wind turbine installation vessels.

The pair aims to build franchises in hydrogen, ammonia as well as carbon capture technology areas for the decade ahead while also contributing to energy production and resiliency by continuing to serve the demand for floating production systems, such as floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) units, and other offshore oil & gas solutions, which is estimated to amount to a S$290 billion ($209 billion) opportunity in terms of market size, through focusing on innovating and applying new technologies to reduce the carbon footprint of such structures.

The Proposed Combination involves the establishment of a new holding company that will combine the businesses of Keppel O&M and Sembcorp Marine via separate schemes of arrangement.

Under Sembcorp Marine’s scheme of the arrangement, Sembcorp Marine will undergo an internal restructuring exercise whereby shareholders of Sembcorp Marine will exchange their shares in Sembcorp Marine for shares in the Combined Entity on a one-for-one basis, and Sembcorp Marine will transfer its listing status on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange to the Combined Entity.

Keppel O&M Sells Legacy Rigs to Temasek

Concurrent with the Proposed Combination, Keppel has entered into a definitive agreement with Baluran Limited and Kyanite Investment Holdings, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek, for the sale of Keppel O&M’s legacy rigs and associated receivables to a new and separate entity, Asset Co.

As consideration for the sale of the legacy rigs and associated receivables to Asset Co, Keppel will receive a combination of ordinary shares, vendor notes, and perpetual securities issued by Asset Co. Keppel, Baluran and Kyanite will hold stakes of 10.0%, 74.9%, and 15.1% respectively in Asset Co.

Separately, Asset Co and Keppel O&M will enter into a master services agreement under which the Combined Entity, through Keppel O&M, will provide construction, berthing and maintenance, and other associated services for the legacy rigs held by Asset Co for an initial period of 10 years.

In addition, Keppel and the Combined Entity will continue to explore opportunities for future collaboration in areas such as floating data centers and floating infrastructure solutions.

The Proposed Combination will be subject to the approvals of the shareholders of Keppel and Sembcorp Marine at separate extraordinary general meetings (EGMs), which are expected to be convened in the fourth quarter of 2022. Temasek, as a controlling shareholder of both Keppel and Sembcorp Marine, will abstain from voting.

