Keppel Sides With Shell On Singapore Low Carbon Energy Hub
Keppel Data Centres and Shell Eastern Petroleum will jointly study the feasibility of developing Singapore's low-carbon energy hub and microgrid system. The parties have signed a memorandum of understanding that sets up the cooperation framework.
Keppel Data Centres and Shell will collaborate by leveraging each other’s expertise to evaluate the commercial and technical feasibility of establishing a low-carbon energy hub that can power both companies’ assets.
The hub is envisaged to take inputs from various sustainable energy sources, including but not limited to imported renewable power, and hydrogen either produced locally or imported. The hub would be developed around various energy-related infrastructure components, such as cable landings and turbines with a microgrid system at its core.
A microgrid is a self-contained power supply network designed to generate its own power locally and provide energy to a specific group of interconnected energy users within a definable boundary.
Keppel Data Centres and Shell will also explore the project’s scalability and exportability to other sites and overseas markets.
“We are committed to making our data center operations more sustainable through a broad range of low-carbon energy technologies. Our collaboration with Shell presents new opportunities to design innovative solutions and potential game-changers in making data center operations carbon neutral as we help our clients on their journeys to net zero,” said Wong Wai Meng, CEO of Keppel Data Centres.
“Shell has started lowering its own emissions through the ongoing transformation of the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Singapore, and we have announced an investment in the production of circular chemicals and low-carbon products,” said Thomas Wong, General Manager, Shell Energy, and Chemicals Park Singapore. “Energy transition requires all of us to keep finding innovative ways to cut emissions and develop a cleaner energy system. We look forward to working with our customers and partners, such as Keppel Data Centres, to look into low-carbon solutions so that we can decarbonize together.”
