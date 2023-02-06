Keppel Posts Net Profit Slip In FY2022

Keppel Corporation posted a net profit of $700.7 million for the financial year 2022, 9 percent down on FY2021.

Keppel Corporation posted a net profit of $700.7 million (S$927 million) for the financial year ended December 31, 2022. The results have been bolstered by Asset Management and Energy & Environment segments, with the former reporting $235 million (S$311 million) net profit for the period. However, this was still 9 percent below the figures posted in FY2021.

The drop in net profit was mainly due to a decrease in Urban Development earnings, provisions for certain projects at Keppel Offshore & Marine (O&M)’s yard in the US, and lower fair value gains from Keppel’s investment in Envision AESC.

Company’s FY 2022 revenue from continuing operations of $5 billion (S$6.62 billion) was comparable YoY, underpinned by higher contributions from Asset Management, Energy & Environment and Connectivity, which offset a decline in Urban Development’s revenue.

During the year, Keppel successfully divested Keppel Logistics, and is currently in the final stages of executing the proposed O&M transactions, having received Keppel shareholders’ approval at the Company’s Extraordinary General Meeting in December 2022.

As part of its pivot towards an asset-light model, Keppel has announced over $3.4 billion (S$4.6 billion) in asset monetization since October 2020, and has collected $2.7 billion (S$3.6 billion) of this in cash. During the year, the company announced about $2.1 billion (S$2.8 billion) worth of energy & environment and sustainable urban renewal-related investments, jointly undertaken by Keppel together with the private funds and/or business trust managed by Keppel Capital.

“Keppel continued to deliver a robust set of results amidst a difficult environment in 2022 whilst accelerating the execution of our Vision 2030 strategy. Today, Asset Management led by Keppel Capital and our growing Energy & Environment segment led by Keppel Infrastructure are key pillars of the Group’s earnings. The Group’s recurring income more than doubled year on year, contributing to 67% of our net profit for FY 2022, excluding discontinued operations,” Loh Chin Hua, CEO of Keppel Corporation, said.

He further noted that 2023 will be an important year for Keppel, as it takes the next leap forward in its Vision 2030 trajectory to be a global asset manager and operator, creating solutions for a sustainable future.

