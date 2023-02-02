Keppel O&M To Deliver Guyana's Third FPSO To SBM Offshore

Keppel Offshore & Marine is on track to deliver the third Guyana FPSO to SBM Offshore in the first quarter of 2023.

Keppel Offshore & Marine’s (Keppel O&M) wholly-owned subsidiary Keppel Shipyard (Keppel Shipyard) is on track to deliver a mega Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel (FPSO) to SBM Offshore in the first quarter of 2023.

This is the third FPSO that Keppel Shipyard is delivering to SBM Offshore and will be chartered to the consortium of ExxonMobil, CNOOC, and Hess to operate offshore Guyana.

The vessel was named Prosperity FPSO by the First Lady of the Republic of Guyana Arya Ali at a ceremony held at Keppel Shipyard.

“We are pleased to support SBM Offshore and ExxonMobil in contributing to Guyana’s oil and gas industry with a third FPSO for deployment in the Stabroek block. FPSO Prosperity reinforces Keppel O&M’s standing as the world leader in the integration of FPSOs and extends our track record of more than 130 FPSO projects. It also marks our 27th major project for SBM Offshore, building on the strong partnership that we have forged over decades of collaboration,” Chris Ong, CEO of Keppel O&M, said.

Keppel O&M’s scope of work on FPSO Prosperity includes the fabrication of several topside modules, riser, mooring and umbilical structures, followed by the installation and integration of these structures and all topside modules onto the FPSO.

The FPSO, which will be spread moored in water depth of about 1,900 meters, is designed to produce 220,000 barrels of oil per day, with associated gas treatment capacity of 400 million cubic feet per day and water injection capacity of 250,000 barrels per day. The FPSO will be able to store approximately 2 million barrels of crude oil.

