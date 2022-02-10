Keppel Inks Deals For Work On FSRU, FPSO, Dredgers

Singapore’s shipbuilder Keppel Offshore & Marine has been awarded contracts from repeat customers worth around $186 million.

Keppel won deals for the conversion of a Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU), integration of a Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel, and the jumboization of two Trailing Suction Hopper Dredgers (TSHD).

“We are pleased to secure contracts from repeat customers amidst the challenging industry environment and disruptions caused by Covid-19,” Chor How Jat, Managing Director at Keppel O&M, said.

“This is testament to our customer-focused mindset and execution expertise, which enable us to consistently provide quality, reliable, and value-added solutions for customers. We have also demonstrated our resilience and operational excellence in delivering our projects well despite the challenges posed by the pandemic over the last two years,” he added.

FSRU conversion

For the first contract, Keppel Shipyard received the Final Notice to Proceed from GAS-fifteen Ltd, a subsidiary of GasLog Carriers, for the EPC conversion of an LNG carrier into an FSRU. This follows Keppel’s announcement from November 2021 that Keppel Shipyard had signed a Limited Notice to Proceed to start early works for the conversion.

The yard’s scope of work for this project includes the EPC of the regasification skid, as well as the supporting systems such as boilers, spread mooring, offloading, electrical, and automation systems.

When completed, the FSRU will be deployed in waters some 10 miles southwest of the Port of Alexandroupolis, Greece, and will have an overall delivery capacity of approximately 194 billion cubic feet per year, with a peak send out of 776.8 million cubic feet per day.

The FSRU will eventually be transferred to the Greek company Gastrade S.A. and will supply the markets of Southeastern Europe with natural gas.

This is also the sixth major FSRU conversion that Keppel Shipyard will be undertaking, having converted the world’s first FSRU in 2008.

FPSO Integration

The second contract is between Keppel Shipyard and Modec for the installation and integration of topside modules onboard the Bacalhau FPSO. The yard’s scope of work will also include the fabrication of a flare tower and two crane pedestals, the assembly and installation of two deck cranes, as well as completion and commissioning support for Modec.

The hull of the FPSO is expected to arrive in Singapore in the second half of 2022, with delivery scheduled for the second half of 2023. Upon completion, the FPSO will be deployed to serve in the Bacalhau field located in the Santos Basin, offshore Brazil for Equinor and its field partners.

Capable of producing up to 220,000 barrels of crude oil per day, producing and injecting up to 530 million standard cubic feet of associated gas per day, and injecting up to 200,000 barrels of seawater per day, the FPSO also boasts a minimum storage capacity of 2 million barrels, making it one of the largest FPSOs to be delivered to Brazil.