Keppel Infrastructure Sanctions 600MW Hydrogen-Ready Power Plant

Keppel Infrastructure, through its subsidiary Keppel Energy, has reached final investment decision (FID) to develop a 600MW combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plant in the Sakra sector of Jurong Island. The company has also tagged a consortium comprising Mitsubishi Power Asia Pacific and Jurong Engineering for the construction of the plant under an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) deal.

The facility, to be known as Keppel Sakra Cogen Plant will be the first hydrogen-ready power plant in Singapore. It will be owned by Keppel Sakra Cogen, a unit of Keppel Infrastructure. It is intended that Keppel Asia Infrastructure Fund and Keppel Energy will hold 70 percent and 30 percent equity interests in KSC respectively.

In addition, KSC and Keppel Energy are scheduled to enter into a turnkey contract for the development of the Keppel Sakra Cogen Plant. The total investment for the Keppel Sakra Cogen Plant is expected to be around S$750 million.

Running initially on natural gas as primary fuel, the Keppel Sakra Cogen Plant is also designed to operate on fuels with 30 percent hydrogen content and has the capability of shifting to run entirely on hydrogen. In addition, as a CCGT power plant, it will be able to produce steam, for use in industrial processes for the energy and chemicals customers on Jurong Island.

Expected to be completed in the first half of 2026, the Keppel Sakra Cogen Plant will be the most cutting-edge and energy efficient power plant in Singapore, which will translate into superior performance, such as lower emission intensity and higher operation flexibility. This advanced CCGT will be the most efficient among the operating fleet in Singapore and will be able to save up to 220,000 tons per year of CO2 as compared to Singapore’s average operating efficiency for equivalent power generated. Such savings in CO2 equivalent translates to taking about 47,000 cars off the road per year.

A long-term service (LTS) contract for major maintenance of the turbine was also awarded to Mitsubishi Power Asia Pacific.

With the energy sector accounting for almost 40 percent of Singapore’s carbon emissions, decarbonizing electricity generation is at the core of the global climate change effort and one of the key features of Singapore’s Green Plan.

In addition to the EPC and LTS contracts, Keppel New Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Keppel Infrastructure, also signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, to carry out a feasibility study on the development of a 100 percent ammonia-fuelled power plant on a selected site in Singapore. This collaboration seeks to address the energy trilemma and contribute to building a more resilient and sustainable energy sector in Singapore and the region.

The FID on the Keppel Sakra Power Plant as well as the MOU on 100 percent ammonia-fuelled combined cycle power plant are aligned with Keppel’s Vision 2030, which places sustainability at the core of the company’s strategy.

“Singapore’s electricity demand is projected to grow with increasing electrification and economic growth. As such, the Energy Market Authority welcomes investments by the private sector to bring in best-in-class technologies in power generation. Being hydrogen-ready, this power plant by Keppel will contribute towards greater efficiency and lower carbon emissions. This will support Singapore’s transition to a more sustainable energy future while ensuring the security and reliability of electricity supply to consumers,” said Ngiam Shih Chun, Chief Executive, EMA.

Cindy Lim, CEO of Keppel Infrastructure, added that upon completion this asset will grow Keppel’s power generation portfolio from the current 1,300 MW to 1,900 MW.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com