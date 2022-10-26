Keppel, Greenko Ink Green Ammonia and Renewables MoU

Keppel Infrastructure and Greenko Group have partnered up on exploring opportunities in green ammonia and renewable energies. The pair has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to meet the growing demand for low-carbon energy in India, Singapore as well as globally.

The MOU will see Keppel Infrastructure collaborate with Greenko, one of India’s leading renewable energy companies, to explore the feasibility of jointly developing a production facility that can produce at least 250,000 tonnes of green ammonia per year.

Additionally, KI and Greenko will jointly identify and evaluate a portfolio of solar and wind energy projects, up to an installed capacity of approximately 1.3 GW, complemented by pumped hydro-storage, to power the green ammonia production facility. Green ammonia is made with green hydrogen that comes from water electrolysis powered by renewable power.

As more countries journey towards net zero emissions to fight climate change, there is a growing interest internationally to use green ammonia as a direct feedstock for carbon-free energy generation, because when it is used as a fuel, green ammonia does not generate any CO2. Green ammonia can also be used as a hydrogen carrier to provide green hydrogen solutions for hard-to-abate sectors like chemical and heavy industries. In addition, green ammonia may be used to replace bunker fuels to decarbonize the global maritime industry. The International Energy Agency recognized ammonia – along with hydrogen – as an important fuel for future electricity generation.

Green ammonia, as a carbon-free fuel, and an energy storage medium, as well as a transportation vector for hydrogen, has the potential to play a pivotal role in the decarbonization of the energy and heavy industry sectors. This MOU with Greenko further underlines Keppel’s strategy to be at the forefront of providing innovative, sustainable energy solutions to help the world combat climate change,” said Cindy Lim, CEO of Keppel Infrastructure.

The collaboration between KI and Greenko is set to support India’s goal to manufacture five million tonnes of green hydrogen per annum by 2030 and become a production and export hub for the fuel.

“As the global energy transition efforts leveraging green hydrogen and derivatives gain speed, we are committed to Hon’ble PM Shri Modi Ji’s vision of India’s leadership in combating climate change, establishing the country as a reliable, sustainable source of the lowest cost green molecules and to catalyze India’s and the world’s decarbonization,” commented Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty, CEO and Managing Director at Greenko.

“The transformation of India from a carbon-based fossil energy importer to an exporter of renewable energy-derived products like green hydrogen, green ammonia, and other green molecules, is the cornerstone of Greenko’ s strategy for future growth. Along with Greenko’s Intelligent Renewable Energy Storage Platform (IRESP) and foray into electrolyzer manufacturing, partnerships like these with Keppel are key enabling aspects in an accelerated execution of this vision,” he added.

