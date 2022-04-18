Keppel Ends Up With Four Rigs After Double Order Termination
Keppel Corporation has terminated construction contracts for a total of four jack-up rigs it secured in 2013 and 2014 from an affiliate of Clearwater Capital partners and Fecon International Corporation, respectively.
The company noted in its recent statement that Keppel FELS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Offshore & Marine Limited, has issued notices of termination for the Relevant Contracts on 13 April 2022.
“The basis for termination is the failure of the respective clients without reasonable or legal justification to take delivery of the respective rigs (despite Keppel FELS’ readiness to deliver) and concurrently pay the outstanding installments,” the Singaporean company’s statement reads.
To remind, Keppel secured an order from an affiliate of Clearwater Capital partners on October 1, 2013. The order was for two jack-up drilling rigs. Both units were scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2015 and the first quarter of 2016.
However, even during construction in 2014, Clearwater Capital sold one of the rigs to Arabian Drilling Company. Keppel noted that one of the rigs, with a price tag of about $200 million remains undelivered, the company said.
The second contract that got terminated is the one secured in February 2013 with Fecon International Corp. for three high-specification KFELS B Class jack-up rigs. The deal was worth $650 million with each unit scheduled for delivery progressively within the second half of 2016.
“Following the termination of the Relevant Contracts, Keppel FELS will retain all payments received to date under the Relevant Contracts and will retain ownership of the rigs, including the right to sell. The Relevant Contracts are being terminated as part of ongoing efforts to explore other options, such as the sale and charter of these rigs,” Keppel said.
The termination of the Relevant Contracts is not expected to have any material financial impact on the earnings per share and net tangible asset per share of the Company for the current financial year.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
