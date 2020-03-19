Keppel Donates Millions to Help Fight Virus

Keppel Corporation Limited has announced a 'comprehensive package' worth more than $4.2 million to help the Singapore community weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keppel Corporation Limited has announced a “comprehensive package” worth more than $4.2 million to help the Singapore community weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

The package, which is in addition to a previous company donation of over $618,818 (S$900,000), will be funded by voluntary contributions from Keppel Group’s directors, senior management and staff, as well as dollar-for-dollar matching contributions from Keppel Corporation.

The CEO and CFO of Keppel Corporation, as well as CEOs of “key” Keppel business units, have volunteered to give up one month of their salaries in April 2020 to support the effort, while directors of Keppel business units will contribute an equivalent amount of their annual fees, Keppel outlined.

Other members of the group’s senior management will forgo half a month of their salaries, while other Keppel employees in Singapore can contribute any amount of their choice, Keppel revealed.

“As one of the largest homegrown companies in Singapore, Keppel will do what we can to strengthen national resilience in the fight against COVID-19,” Lee Boon Yang, chairman of Keppel Corporation, said in a company statement.

“Through this package, we will provide support to the communities most affected by the pandemic, including healthcare workers and patients, lower income families, as well as small and medium sized enterprises,” he added.

“Keppel has stood together with the community to overcome many challenges over the past five decades. I am confident that with unity and determination we can effectively weather this difficult environment and emerge stronger together,” Yang continued.

As of March 18, there have been 266 confirmed cases of the virus in Singapore, with zero deaths so far, according to the latest information from the World Health Organization (WHO). Globally, there have been 191,127 confirmed cases, with 7,807 deaths, WHO data shows.

Keppel Corporation serves the global offshore energy and marine sectors through its Offshore & Marine Division.

