Keppel Delivers First LNG-Fueled Containership To Pasha Hawaii

Keppel Offshore & Marine has successfully delivered the first of two new build LNG-fueled containerships to Pasha Hawaii, one of the leading shipping and logistics companies in the United States.

The vessel – named M/V George III – was built by Keppel O&M’s wholly-owned subsidiary Keppel AmFELS at the Keppel yard in Brownsville, Texas.

The M/V George III will join Pasha Hawaii’s fleet serving the Hawaii-Mainland trade lane and the 774 by 115-foot Jones Act vessel can carry 2,525 TEUs. The LNG capabilities substantially improve the vessels’ environmental footprint and energy savings.

Its engine, optimized hull form, underwater propulsion system, and high-efficiency rudder and propeller are amongst the most modern fuel-efficient containership features in the world. The vessel is also the first IGF-compliant vessel certified by the United States Coast Guard.

“We are pleased to deliver Pasha Hawaii’s first LNG-powered containership, which extends Keppel O&M’s track record in providing solutions for the gas value chain. By working closely with Pasha Hawaii, we were able to resolve operational challenges posed by COVID-19 and deliver the vessel to their satisfaction. Built to Keppel O&M’s proprietary design, the M/V George III exemplifies our engineering and design expertise as well as our in-depth experience in LNG.”

“Keppel AmFELS is the most well-equipped shipyard in the Gulf of Mexico and has an extensive track record in a wide variety of vessels. We are supporting the Jones Act market and are currently building Pasha Hawaii’s second LNG-fueled containership, as well as other vessels for the offshore wind and dredging sectors,” David Wedgeworth, President of Keppel AmFELS, said.

MV Janet Marie, the second LNG-fueled containership Keppel is building for Pasha Hawaii, is scheduled for delivery in 2022. M/V George III and Janet Marie will be two of the first LNG-powered vessels to serve the West Coast of the United States.

“As we welcome the new M/V George III to the Pasha Hawaii fleet, we stand incredibly proud of the perseverance and commitment of our partners at Keppel AmFELS, and the skilled men and women at the shipyard on this tremendous accomplishment. We look forward to beginning service to Hawaii in August and taking delivery of the Janet Marie later this year,” said George Pasha IV, President and CEO of The Pasha Group, which is the parent company of Pasha Hawaii.

M/V George III and Janet Marie will run completely on LNG fuel, dramatically reducing their environmental impact, and surpassing the International Maritime Organization 2030 emission standards for ocean vessels.

Keppel added that it is supporting the Jones Act market and is currently building the first wind turbine installation vessel in the U.S for Dominion Energy, as well as a high-specification Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger for Manson Construction Co.

