Kent, CGG To Team Up On CCS And Hydrogen Projects

Kent has announced a partnership with CGG for opportunities to reduce carbon emissions in the energy sector.

Engineering company Kent has announced a partnership with geoscience firm CGG for opportunities to reduce carbon emissions in the energy sector.

The partnership will focus on realizing decarbonization opportunities through CCUS development and hydrogen production and supply.

Kent and CGG will be providing customers in the energy and industrial sectors with “end to end” services across the life cycle of the projects.

This collaboration brings the capability to masterplan entire CCUS clusters. Kent will bring to the collaboration their world-class capabilities in engineering and design of facilities, CO2 capture, and transportation through a pipeline to the wellhead, where they will work alongside CGG from the wellhead and into the storage reservoir.

CGG will deploy its capabilities for subsurface characterization and subsurface risk analysis for CCUS and H2 projects as well as monitoring and instrumentation technologies for long-term monitoring and environmental assessment. CGG also has an extensive library of geology and seismic data to help clients identify suitable storage sites in depleted oil and gas reservoirs and aquifers.

Kent has so far been involved in more than 50 CCUS projects worldwide and has over 50 years of experience on hydrogen projects, most recently on HyNet in the UK. CGG has more than 15 years of experience supporting high-profile CCUS projects around the world, including Sleipner, Troll, Weyburn, Pembina, and Gorgon.

Currently, Kent is delivering CCUS FEED work which allows them to support clients on their financial investment decision to allow the detailed design and build of assets that will reduce the impact of essential energy projects on the global climate and help tackle the greatest energy challenge of our time.

This is complemented by work undertaken by CGG on detailed storage evaluation and risk analysis for CCUS and H2, for example, through its products, such as CGG’s new GeoVerse Carbon Storage screening studies that support CCUS planning, and with its monitoring expertise to ensure quality and regulatory compliance.

“Kent is delighted to collaborate with CGG and highlight the benefits of CCUS and hydrogen production that will play an important role in decarbonizing the broader energy sector. By bringing our complementary capabilities together, we can help each other, and our customers, move at a faster pace on the energy transition journey,” John Kent, Chief Energy Transition Officer at Kent, said.

“Working together is critical if we are going to decarbonize the sector fully - no one company or organization can do it alone. So, we at Kent are actively looking for partnerships such as these that facilitate information sharing and a faster transition to net-zero,” he added.

“Our partnership with Kent will provide clients in the energy and industrial sectors with the end-to-end solutions they need to achieve their energy transition goals with CCUS and hydrogen storage projects. By capitalizing on the capabilities of both companies we can bring to our customers a fully integrated view of their projects from the subsurface to the surface across the lifecycle of these projects,” Peter Whiting, EVP, Geoscience at CGG, stated.

“Kent and CGG both share the same commitment to playing an active role in the energy transition, and to service excellence, helping our clients to meet their net-zero targets,” Whiting concluded.

To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com