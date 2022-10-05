Kent Bags FEED Deal for Cadent UK Hydrogen Village Project

Kent has been picked as the FEED Contractor for Cadent's UK Hydrogen Village project's aspects of hydrogen supply and resilience.

Oil and gas and Hydrogen engineering company, Kent, has been named the FEED contractor by PEL for aspects of Hydrogen supply and resilience on Cadent’s UK Hydrogen Village project. Kent has been involved in over fifty hydrogen projects worldwide and is an engineering partner at HyNet (NW England).

Progressive Energy Limited (PEL) has appointed Kent to develop a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) to deliver hydrogen at the correct specification and availability for Cadent’s proposed Hydrogen Village project.

The primary purpose of the Hydrogen Village project is to demonstrate how to facilitate the decarbonization of home and commercial heating by replacing domestic natural gas supply with hydrogen using existing local gas pipes.

Hydrogen demonstration projects, such as the proposed program in Whitby, Ellesmere Port, are part of the plan to reduce household and commercial CO₂ emissions to reach the UK’s 2050 net zero targets.

Kent’s scope of work for this project will include the development of the FEED design for a Hydrogen Supply compound, which will handle Hydrogen before it is injected into a pipeline to supply Whitby Village in Ellesmere Port. The company will also provide sufficient Hydrogen buffer storage to meet intraday design peak and comply with all Safety regulations, and develop FEED design for supporting infrastructure and utilities, ensuring the required resilience of the Hydrogen supply to Whitby.

“This win is a testament to the fantastic work we have been doing on Hydrogen projects in the UK. We look forward to continuing our working relationship with PEL having worked with them on HyNet for several years. It is a milestone project which, if it progresses to the next stage, will demonstrate how the rest of the UK could decarbonize heating and cooking in homes,” said Matt Wills, Market Director, Low Carbon, and Onshore Projects at Kent.

In November 2020, the UK Government set out in its Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution the ambition to support a “Village Trial” of 100% Hydrogen for use in home heating to commence in 2025. The overall contract for the Village sits with Cadent.

