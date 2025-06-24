Kelsian to Provide Workforce Transportation for CP2 LNG Project

Kelsian Group Limited said one of its units has signed a binding contract with CP2 LNG engineering procurement, and construction contractor Worley Field Services, Inc., to provide workforce transportation services for the construction and development phase of the CP2 LNG project owned by Venture Global LNG in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

The contract was awarded to Hotard Coaches, Inc., a subsidiary of Kelsian’s All Aboard America! Holdings, Inc., after a competitive tender process, Kelsian said in a news release.

The scope of the contract includes a comprehensive, turnkey transport solution; covering vehicle, operations, maintenance, and onsite management; with services expected to begin in June, according to the release.

The scope, volume and schedule of transportation services under the contract will align with the project milestones and volume of the workforce at the construction site and vary throughout the contract period, Kelsian said.

Kelsian expects approximately $59 million in total contract revenue for the initial work scope, anticipated to be delivered over a roughly three-year period to August 2028, although the exact value may still change.

Kelsian said it does not currently anticipate a material earnings contribution in its fiscal 2026 from the new contract while the CP2 LNG development project is in its mobilization and ramp-up phase.

Kelsian Group CEO Graeme Legh said, “Hotard’s success in winning this contract reflects their operational excellence, scale and significant experience in large-scale workforce transportation services”.

“We are honored to continue serving the Gulf Coast’s industrial sector and are proud to support another important energy infrastructure project with reliable, high-capacity transportation solutions,” Legh added.

Vehicle deployment will be achieved through a combination of Hotard’s existing fleet and asset purchases, currently estimated to require an initial investment of approximately $13 million during the first half of fiscal 2026, the company said.

Worley Rosenburg Awarded Agreement for Norway Wind Development

Meanwhile, renewable energy firm Ventyr has awarded Worley Rosenberg a preferred contractor agreement for the development of the offshore substation on Sørlige Nordsjø II in Norway, including an early works agreement for design engineering.

Sørlige Nordsjø II is Norway’s first significant offshore wind development. Once completed, the project will supply renewable power for approximately 500 000 Norwegian households on an annual basis, Worley Rosenberg said in a separate news release.

The design and engineering work will start in June and continue with an expected continuous rollover to the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) phase in December, in line with the preferred contractor agreement. Worley Rosenberg said it plans to execute the project from Norway, supported by the global Worley organization.

“The award marks a major milestone for Worley Rosenberg bringing this strategic offshore wind development to the region,” Worley Rosenberg Managing Director Jan Narvestad said. “With decades of experience, available capacity and [a] strategic location, Worley Rosenberg is uniquely positioned to deliver a high-value contribution to the offshore wind market with the offshore substation”.

"We are delighted to take the next step in the development of Sørlige Nordsjø II and are very pleased to announce Worley Rosenberg as preferred contractor for the development of the offshore substation on SNII windfarm in Norway, serving the delivery timeline towards 2031,” Wim Verrept, Project Director for Ventyr, said. “Our goal is to drive positive change through innovation in renewable energy while also generating ripple effects in local communities and across Norway”.

