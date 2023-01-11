Kellas Midstream Brings In New CEO

Independent energy infrastructure company Kellas Midstream has appointed Nathan Morgan as its CEO starting in February 2023.

Morgan brings more than 20 years of energy industry experience and in-depth knowledge applicable to the UK North Sea.

He will take over from Managing Director Andy Hessell who will retire at the end of January 2023 after 35 years in the energy industry and eight years with Kellas.

“I am incredibly proud of my time at Kellas and believe we have set the standard for how to successfully own, operate, and grow an independent energy infrastructure business. I am leaving Kellas in a strong position with three gas infrastructure assets of national significance, and a tremendous platform for future growth both in its core gas transportation and processing business, as well as in new energies such as hydrogen production that will play a vital role in achieving net zero. I look forward to seeing Kellas continue to thrive and wish everyone within the business all the very best for the future,” Hessell said.

Morgan is joining from TotalEnergies where he has spent the last 17 years in a range of roles, most recently as Head of E&P Gas and LNG Marketing and Business Support with the responsibility for a multi-country team. He also headed up business development for Uganda, leading commercial, planning, government relations, corporate communications, and asset management activities.

“Kellas has been critical to the development of the UK North Sea and is positioned to play an equally significant role in its future. Building on the solid foundation established by Andy and the rest of the team, I look forward to working closely with my new colleagues, our customers, operating partners, and shareholders to deliver innovative and sustainable energy infrastructure solutions across the existing business and new energies,” Morgan stated.

Kellas is owned by two long-term investors, BlackRock and GIC, who are both deeply committed to the company’s continued growth.

“We are grateful to Andy for the outstanding leadership contribution he has made to Kellas during his tenure and appreciate his personal effort and dedication to get the business to where it is today as a key independent player in the UK’s energy security, as well as providing tangible energy transition solutions through its low carbon H2NorthEast hydrogen project. We are very excited about having found Nathan, and we believe that his industry background, leadership style and collaborative approach provide a strong cultural fit with the existing Kellas team,” Eduard Ruijs, MD, BlackRock Global Infrastructure Funds, said.

“Nathan’s appointment reflects our commitment to supporting Kellas’ long-term growth, in partnership with BlackRock. We look forward to working with Nathan and the whole management team as we continue to enable the transition of the business to net zero. We are grateful for Andy’s long service and strong leadership of the company and wish him well in retirement,” George Kay, Head of Infrastructure Europe at GIC, concluded.

