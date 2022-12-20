KCA Deutag Scores $85MM Worth Of New Deals And Extensions

KCA Deutag has secured new contracts as well as some contract extensions in Oman, Northern Iraq, and Europe to the tune of over $85 million.

Global drilling, engineering and technology provider, KCA Deutag, has bagged a number of new contracts as well as some contract extensions in Oman, Northern Iraq and Europe. The full price tag of the additional work is over $85 million.

The company informed that three of its rigs, the T849, T858 and T899, have secured additional work extensions totaling seven years. Additionally, KCA Deutag’s Kenera business unit will provide a grid container for rig T-899. This transformer unit will allow the rig to be powered by the electricity grid, reducing emissions from the diesel generators on-site by approximately 2,550 tons per year and paving the way to using renewable energy in the future.

Kenera expands KCA Deutag’s offering in hydrocarbon and energy transition markets and consolidates the skills, competencies and experience of the existing KCA Deutag group with those of Bentec - its land rig and oilfield equipment manufacturer, and RDS – its UK-based engineering and design specialist. Kenera has three dedicated segments covering innovative services, technology & engineering and manufacturing.

Elsewhere the T63 has mobilized to drill two wells, with two more optional wells, for a client in Kurdistan. In Europe, an area of increasing rig activity, the T208 has won a contract for 2023, which will see all of KCA Deutag’s purpose-built Euro Rigs and the wider fleet in Europe active during the coming year.

“These extensions result from our strong operational and safety performance and are a key part of our strategy to grow our business in key markets such as the Middle East. In addition, Kenera and IDTEC will play a key role in Oman with our electrification technology to be used on one of the rigs, which will be a first of its kind in the country, and an important pilot project for the future. This demonstrates how we can significantly reduce emissions and actively play our role in the energy transition,” KCA Deutag President Land Simon Drew said.

