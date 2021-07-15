KCA Deutag Eyes Growth in Kazakhstan

KCA Deutag has formed a JV with an EPC firm that will focus on PSA projects in Kazakhstan. PHOTO SOURCE: KCA Deutag

U.K.-headquartered KCA Deutag Group reported this week that it has formed a joint venture with an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firm based in the Caspian region that will service production sharing agreement (PSA) projects in Kazakhstan.

The new KCA DEUTAG Kazakhstan LLP venture will focus on providing the country’s PSA players with engineering, procurement, and leasing of drilling rigs as well as operations, maintenance, reconstruction, and modification services for the rigs, KCA noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.

“We see Kazakhstan as a key growth market, and we are delighted to re-energize our presence in the country,” commented Simon Drew, president of KCA Deutag’s Land Drilling unit. “Together with our joint venture partner we are committed to delivering highest standards of operational performance. We will also be seeking opportunities to demonstrate our ability to provide engineering, services, and technology solutions that our potential customers need in both oilfield and energy transition projects in the future.”

KCA DEUTAG Drilling GmbH owns 51% of the JV and OGCC JSC KazStroyService holds the remaining 49% stake. The drilling and engineering contractor also pointed out that its onshore and offshore fleet includes 76 land rigs, 29 platforms, and two jack-ups.

“This joint venture will strengthen the position of two large oilfield service companies and will provide high quality of services, which will have a positive effect on the market environment in Kazakhstan,” concluded Sabit Zhanassov, general director of OGCC KazStroyService. “Thanks to international experience of our partner, we will train local specialists and offer new solutions in industry development.”

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.