KCA Deutag Creates New Business Unit
KCA Deutag has announced the creation of a new business unit named Kenera, which it says will expand the company’s offering in both the hydrocarbons and energy transition markets.
The new business unit will consolidate and leverage the skills, competencies, and experience of the existing group with the Bentec and RDS businesses to create scale and allow the development of additional technologies and services, according to KCA Deutag. The company noted that the business was being established to deliver the group’s strategic growth aspirations in current and new markets for both the traditional oilfield and renewable energy space.
Kenera will have three dedicated segments, covering innovative services, technology and engineering, and manufacturing, KCA Deutag outlined. The new business unit is expected to be fully operational during the fourth quarter of this year, according to KCA Deutag.
“Kenera will leverage the group DNA to not only continue to deliver and expand our current offerings to our key customers in core markets, but also allow us to pivot and actively play our role in the energy transition,” Joseph Elkhoury, the chief executive officer of KCA Deutag, said in a company statement.
“Kenera will allow greater collaboration between our services, engineering design, technology and manufacturing teams, which, coupled with focused investment in innovation and key partnerships with customers and select third parties, will provide us with a solid platform to deliver our ambitious growth strategy and create value for all stakeholders,” Elkhoury added in the statement.
“This year we have already secured several significant new contract wins. The launch of Kenera will allow us to build on this success,” the KCA Deutag CEO went on to say.
KCA Deutag is one of the world’s leading drilling and engineering contractors working onshore and offshore, according to the company’s website. The business operates approximately 110 drilling rigs in 20 countries, either directly or through its affiliates.
Earlier this month, KCA Deutag, together with OGCC JSC KazStroyService, announced the creation of Joint Venture KCA Deutag Kazakhstan LLP, which is 51 percent owned KCA Deutag Drilling GmbH and 49 percent owned by OGCC JSC KazStroyService.
