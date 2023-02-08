KCA Deutag Closes Another Portion Of Saipem Onshore Drilling Buy
Drilling, engineering and technology company, KCA Deutag, has brought to a close the acquisition of the Kuwait component of the Saipem Onshore Drilling assets. The acquisition is part of a broader agreement signed in June 2022, under which Saipem sold its onshore drilling assets to KCA Deutag.
The acquisition of the Kuwait component is added to the previously completed acquisitions of Saudi Arabia, UAE and Africa activities. The acquisition of the Latin America business together with the rigs in Romania and Kazakhstan, is still expected to complete during the first half of 2023.
“By completing the acquisition in Kuwait, we continue to expand our business in the Middle East, a core market for the group. This allows us to further enhance the brand and continue to deliver accretive value to all stakeholders: employees, customers, investors, and the communities where we live and work,” Joseph Elkhoury, KCA Deutag CEO said.
“The integration process including early synergy realization is progressing well as we proactively collaborate with new colleagues to become one team and safely deliver a seamless transition to all our customers,” he added.
Elkhoury further noted that despite all the disruption the group has faced in the past year, it stayed focused on disciplined execution and proper capital management. “We expect Group EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022 to be around $75 million compared to $49 million in the prior quarter, and have finished the year with total cash of $231 million and net debt of $619 million,” he says.
“We remain optimistic as we carry this positive momentum into 2023 and believe that our future results will be much stronger as we witness good performance from the newly acquired business and the recent reactivations, contract wins, and improvements in the base business,” concluded Elkhoury.
