KCA Deutag Bags $150MM Worth of Deals
KCA Deutag has announced that it has been awarded land drilling contracts worth more than $150 million in Oman from the country’s “leading exploration and production companies”.
Included in the awards is a five-year extension to a contract originally secured in 2015. The extension, which covers the provision of staffing for customer-owned rigs, hoists and workshops, will see KCA Deutag provide approximately 420 people through the delivery of the contract. The company has also bagged one-year contract extensions for eight KCA Deutag rigs working in Oman.
“These awards demonstrate that despite challenging markets, KCA Deutag's operational strengths and capability at, and beyond, the rig site, continue to be recognized by our customers,” Simon Drew, the president of land at KCA Deutag, said in a company statement.
Earlier this year, Turan Drilling & Engineering Company LLC – a KCA Deutag and SOCAR AQS company - revealed that it had been awarded a contract amendment to manage procurement, maintenance and warehousing activities on behalf of BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited.
Back in 2019, KCA Deutag won several multimillion dollar contracts, including a five-year extension by CNR International Ltd for the provision of drilling operations and maintenance services on CNRI's Ninian South, Ninian Central and Tiffany platforms and land drilling deals in the Middle East, Africa and Europe.
KCA Deutag describes itself as one of the world’s leading drilling and engineering contractors working onshore and offshore with a focus on safety, quality and operational performance. The company operates approximately 110 drilling rigs in 20 countries, either directly or through its affiliates, and employs people in Africa, Europe, Russia, the Middle East, the Caspian Sea and Canada, its website shows.
KCA Deutag, which is headquartered in Aberdeenshire and is said to have over 130 years of experience, is run by chief executive officer Joseph Elkhoury.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
