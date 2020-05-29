KBR Wins Study for Australia LNG Facility

Santos Ltd. has awarded KBR, Inc. an energy efficiency opportunities study at the Gladstone LNG liquefaction facility.

Santos Ltd. has awarded KBR, Inc. an energy efficiency opportunities study at the Gladstone LNG (GLNG) liquefaction facility, KBR reported Thursday.

Santos’s GLNG complex in Queensland converts natural gas from the Bowen and Surat basins into LNG for export to Asia, the Australian energy group notes on its website.

KBR stated that it will, under its newly awarded study, explore opportunities to improve the overall energy efficiency of GLNG and reduce carbon dioxide emissions linked to the liquefaction facility. The contract recipient added that it will help GLNG to identify and screen potential modifications to enhance the operational facility by improving thermal efficiency while accounting for the associated carbon emissions reduction.

“KBR has long been trusted by clients across the LNG sector and this study is indicative of KBR’s capabilities and skillsets across complex industrial assets, demonstrating our strategic commitment to sustainability and decarbonization and optimizing operational efficiencies across the supply chain,” remarked Jay Ibrahim, KBR’s president for energy solutions.

The services provider added that KBR’s strategic and advisory consulting team will apply their specialist energy, decarbonization and process optimization skills on the project.

