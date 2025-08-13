KBR Wins FEED Contract for Indonesia's Abadi LNG Project

The Abadi LNG project is expected to have peak production capacity targets of 9.5 million tons per annum of LNG and 150 million standard cubic feet per day of pipeline gas.

KBR said it was awarded a contract by INPEX Masela Ltd. to provide front-end engineering design (FEED) for onshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities for the Abadi LNG project in Indonesia.

The Abadi LNG project, which is planned to have peak production capacity targets of 9.5 million tons per annum of LNG and 150 million standard cubic feet per day of pipeline gas, has been designated a project of national strategic importance by the Indonesian government, KBR said in a news release.

INPEX Masela is a subsidiary of the Japanese oil and gas firm INPEX.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will collaborate with Samsung E&A and PT Adhi Karya to provide comprehensive FEED services for onshore LNG facilities, according to the release.

The contract package for the project consists of a “dual FEED” method involving two contractor consortiums that will work in parallel, INPEX said in a separate statement. The other consortium consists of PT JGC Indonesia as lead contractor and PT Technip Engineering Indonesia. The FEED work includes a scope related to carbon capture and storage (CCS), the company said.

The project area for the production sharing contract is approximately 966 square miles (2,503 square kilometers). The block is located around 108.7 miles (175 kilometers) southwest of Tanimbar Islands Regency.

INPEX Masela operates the asset with 65 percent interest, while PT Pertamina Hulu Energi Masela holds 20 percent and PETRONAS Masela Sdn. Bhd holds 15 percent.

“We look forward to strengthening our collaboration with INPEX and helping Indonesia sustainably achieve its national energy security objectives,” Jay Ibrahim, KBR president for sustainable technology solutions. said. “The production targets of this project underscore its critical significance and the potential to deliver substantial long-term value to stakeholders. KBR’s robust engineering solutions and FEED services will support INPEX in reaching its final investment decision”.

“In line with the mandates of the government of Indonesia, INPEX is committed to deliver the Abadi project. This is a complex project, but we are confident to successfully execute it with our experience and expertise,” INPEX CEO Takayuki Ueda said.

KBR Awarded FEED Contract for KOC’s South Ratqa Field

Meanwhile, KBR said it won a contract to provide FEED services to Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) for phase 1 of its heavy oil program in the South Ratqa field.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide FEED and associated services for the project, which is part of KOC’s Heavy Oil Program. This project aligns with KOC’s long-term strategy and reinforces its commitment to energy affordability, national prosperity, and a sustainable future for Kuwait, KBR said in an earlier statement.

“We are honored by KOC’s longstanding trust in KBR and are committed to support this strategic project that aims to transform the future of Kuwait’s energy security," Ibrahim said. “KBR’s FEED and project management capabilities have made us the preferred choice of leading global energy providers, and we continue to deliver services designed to meet the dynamic market requirements”.

