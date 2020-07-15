KBR Wins China Petchems Contract

Shenghong Refining Petrochemical (Lianyungang) Co. Ltd. has awarded KBR a catalyst supply contract for a vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) project in China.

“This award underscores KBR’s emerging leadership in the VAM market and strengthens our successful partnership with Shenghong,” Doug Kelly, KBR’s president for technology solutions, remarked in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.

KBR stated that under the contract it will provide Shenghong Refining proprietary catalyst for the firm’s grassroot 300 kilotons per annum (KTA) VAM unit. The contract recipient added the unit marks the first commercial VAM technology license and engineering contract under an alliance agreement between KBR and Showa Denko K.K. (SDK).

VAM is a key intermediate for producing polymers and resins used in adhesives, coatings, paints, films, textiles and other products, KBR noted.

