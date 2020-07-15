KBR Wins China Petchems Contract
Shenghong Refining Petrochemical (Lianyungang) Co. Ltd. has awarded KBR a catalyst supply contract for a vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) project in China, KBR reported Tuesday.
“This award underscores KBR’s emerging leadership in the VAM market and strengthens our successful partnership with Shenghong,” Doug Kelly, KBR’s president for technology solutions, remarked in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.
KBR stated that under the contract it will provide Shenghong Refining proprietary catalyst for the firm’s grassroot 300 kilotons per annum (KTA) VAM unit. The contract recipient added the unit marks the first commercial VAM technology license and engineering contract under an alliance agreement between KBR and Showa Denko K.K. (SDK).
VAM is a key intermediate for producing polymers and resins used in adhesives, coatings, paints, films, textiles and other products, KBR noted.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Trump Says He Created and Saved US Oil Industry
- MOL Discovers Significant Reserves in Pakistan
- Companies Diversifying Away from Oil and Gas
- Biden Plots Energy Path
- Phillips 66 Eyes 5G at Louisiana Refinery
- Ecopetrol Awards Five-year Offshore Contract
- Weatherford Signs 20-well Iraq Contract
- Oil Prices Edge Upward on OPEC Discipline Signs
- California Gasoline Demand Falling with Next Lockdown
- Virus Speeds Up Eni Oil Refining Exit
- Oil Demand Could Get Boost from Metals Surge
- Trump Says He Created and Saved US Oil Industry
- Oil Prices Fall As US Layoffs Loom
- Baker Hughes Shows Mixed Rig Counts
- What Happens to Oil in a 2nd Covid Wave?
- US Energy Sec Heads to Texas
- Weatherford Secures Four-year Eni Contract
- 7 Killed in BRVS Explosion
- Texas Refiners Contend with Virus Rebound
- Oil Prices Up Amid Virus Treatment News
- Permian Operator Fully Digitizes Completions Ops
- Is Chesapeake Energy Going Out of Business?
- Recent Oil Market Rarity Resurfaces
- One-Time Heart of Shale May Never Boom Again
- Appalachia on Cusp of Energy Renaissance
- Exxon Reportedly Preps for US Job Cuts
- Oil Group Responds to New Texas Covid Rules
- Deepwater GOM Project Gets Green Light
- $40 Could Be Magic Number for Some Oil Players
- Oil Shock Upends Shale's Newest Powerhouse