KBR To Study Ammonia-Based Power Options For Drilling Rigs

Engineering solutions provider, KBR has been selected to conduct a study for a carbon-neutral, green ammonia-based power system for a semi-submersible drilling unit owned by Odfjell. KBR will collaborate with Odfjell, Equinor, and Wärtsilä to assess the conversion of the diesel generators on board drilling units to ammonia-fueled generators.

“We are excited to be a part of a collaborative effort that will fully integrate KBR’s semisubmersible technology expertise, Wärtsilä’s power systems, and Odfjell’s and Equinor’s operations capabilities, all to deliver a carbon-neutral solution,” said Jay Ibrahim, president of KBR Sustainable Technology Solutions.

“This project demonstrates the role ammonia can play in decarbonizing existing assets and achieving net-zero targets. We pride ourselves in driving positive change, innovation, and improvement in key markets, and we are proud to support our customers across the industry in their transitions to cleaner fuel options,” he said.

KBR is the world's leading ammonia licensor and KBR’s K-GreeN technology produces carbon-free ammonia based on electrolysis of water. K-GreeN is a viable, renewable alternative to decarbonizing the maritime and shipping industries.

KBR has been supporting Equinor and Odfjell for more than three decades with marine technology, engineering, and original semi-submersible designs.

Odfjell Drilling has set a target to reduce emissions by 40 percent by 2026, 70 percent by 2035, and to be a net-zero emissions company by 2050.

To achieve this, the company is following four routes toward zero emissions. Namely, it is performing studies on alternative fuels such as ammonia and piloting biofuel onboard the Deepsea Atlantic. It is also working on carbon capture solutions, it already has a developed concept for drilling using shore power from a field center, and renewable power generation by floating wind turbines in close collaboration with its sister company Odfjell Oceanwind.

Several emission reduction projects have been completed, such as the Odfjell Hybrid system and the installation of Variable Frequency Drives on cooling water systems.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com