KBR, SOCAR JV Wins Two BP Contracts in Azerbaijan

The contracts are for the Sangachal Terminal Electrification project, Azerbaijan's largest oil and gas reception terminal, and the Shah Deniz compression project.

Specialized services and technologies provider KBR Inc. said that its joint venture with the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), SOCAR-KBR LLC (SKLLC), has been selected by BP PLC for two contracts in the country.

KBR said in a media release that one contract is for the support of the Sangachal Terminal Electrification (STEL) project, Azerbaijan’s largest oil and gas reception terminal, and the other is for the Shah Deniz compression (SDC) project.

According to the contracts, SKLLC will deliver detailed engineering design solutions and procurement services for both projects. SKLLC has already completed the front-end engineering and design (FEED) for the STEL project and the pre-FEED and FEED for the SDC project.

“KBR has been delivering world-scale energy solutions in the region for over three decades, and these projects mark a significant step in Azerbaijan’s clean energy security objectives”, Jay Ibrahim, President of KBR Sustainable Technology Solutions, said.

“The Sangachal terminal, which was designed by KBR and serves as a vital link between Azerbaijan and the rest of Europe, will enable the country’s transition to national grid supply and reduce emissions.

“The Shah Deniz compression project marks the next stage in the evolution of delivering safe and efficient solutions”.

Over 95 percent of the team at SKLLC’s Baku office consists of Azerbaijani engineers, designers, and various other professionals. The office will carry out this project utilizing the knowledge of local experts, while receiving support from KBR’s international team, KBR said.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com