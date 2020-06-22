SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
KBR Makes Deal to Pursue Refinery and Petchems Projects

by Matthew V. Veazey
Rigzone Staff
Monday, June 22, 2020

KBR has signed a memorandum of understanding with L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Ltd. for refinery and petrochemical projects.

KBR, Inc. reported Friday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Ltd (LTHE) for refinery and petrochemical projects.

In a written statement emailed to Rigzone, KBR noted that it will collaborate with LTHE to develop business opportunities under the MoU. KBR explained that it will license proprietary technology and engineering services and LTHE will provide engineering, procurement and construction services. Moreover, KBR noted that LTHE will exclusively bid for projects worldwide – with a specific focus on India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa – using KBR’s “K-SAAT” solid acid alkylation technology, “ROSE” solvent de-asphalting technology and “K-COT” catalytic olefins technology.

“This MoU brings together KBR’s century-long technology expertise and LTHE’s strong capability as a major EPC player and modular solution provider,” remarked Doug Kelly, president of KBR Technology Solutions. “KBR’s innovative and reliable process technologies have been helping refinery and petrochemical plants globally to optimize production and reduce operating costs.”

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.


