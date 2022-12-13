Kazakhstan Ready to Pipe Crude to Germany

Kazakhstan said it's willing to send crude oil to Germany.

Kazakhstan said it’s willing to send crude oil to Germany as the government in Berlin works to replace Russian supplies.

The Central Asian nation could send 2 million to 5 million tons a year by pipeline, but a deal is not yet done, Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi said Tuesday. That supply would help to feed refineries such as east Germany’s PCK Schwedt, which has relied on Russian crude via the key Druzhba link.

Germany has pledged to stop taking piped imports from Moscow by the end of this year, the cutoff coming just weeks after the European Union introduced a ban on most Russian seaborne crude. That’s prompted a search for alternative shipments, with Kazakhstan one of the countries courted for future deliveries.

Tileuberdi met German Economy minister Robert Habeck on Monday night, and both sides said talks were positive.

The Schwedt refinery, which has an annual processing capacity of about 12 million tons of crude, supplies Berlin and much of eastern Germany with fuel. The government took over the plant earlier this year when it seized the local unit of Russia’s Rosneft PJSC, which had held a controlling stake in the facility.

No one at Schwedt could be reached for comment.

The Leuna refinery in Saxony-Anhalt, owned by TotalEnergies SE, also takes crude from the Druzhba line.

Kazakhstan’s potential use of Druzhba to supply Germany may present a challenge since the route crosses Russia. Both sides are still considering which pipeline could be used, Tileuberdi said during a conference of the Eurasian Club in Berlin.

The German government has said it expects a decision as soon as this week on how oil supply for Schwedt will be secured. It has confirmed Kazakhstan is committed to deliver crude to German refineries, though an Economy Ministry spokeswoman couldn’t specify volumes.

German and Kazakh delegations also discussed increasing supplies of Kazakh gas, food, agricultural products and rare metals, as well as possible hydrogen cooperation. The countries are seeking to draft a raw-materials agreement, according to Tileuberdi.

--With assistance from Rachel Graham.