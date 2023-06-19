Kazakhstan Expanding Oil and Gas Infrastructure with China Firm

Kazakhstan sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna and the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) are collaborating to further develop Kazakhstan’s oil and gas industry, according to a news release from the fund.

In a meeting in Astana, Samruk-Kazyna said that Kazakh national oil firm KazMunayGas (KMG) and the CNPC will work together on increasing the capacity of the Kenkiyak-Atyrau and Kenkiyak-Kumkol pipelines, which are used to transport Kazakh oil to China. The firms are targeting to expand the throughput capacity of the Kenkiyak-Atyrau pipeline to 12 million metric tons per year from six million metric tons per year, and the Kenkiyak-Kumkol pipeline to 15 million metric tons per year from 10 million metric tons per year.

KMG said that 4.5 metric tons of oil were pumped via Kenkiyak-Atyrau and 8.1 million metric tons of oil via Kenkiyak-Kumkol in 2022. KMG CEO Magzum Mirzagaliyev had said that the expansion of the Kazakhstan-China oil pipeline would cost about $200 million and should be completed in two or three years, according to an earlier statement. Mirzagaliyev said the project could increase Kazakh oil exports to 20 million metric tons from the current output of one million to two million metric tons.

CNPC and Kazakhstan national gas company Qazaqgas will also create a joint working group to build the second line of the Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent gas pipeline with a capacity of 529.72 billion cubic feet (15 billion cubic meters) per year, according to the news release. The pipeline transports gas to the southern regions of Kazakhstan, as well as to China.

The working group will complete a feasibility study and determine preliminary sources of project funding by December 31, 2023. The group will also target the construction of a gas processing plant at Kashagan with a capacity of 141.259 cubic feet (four billion cubic meters) of gas per year, according to the release.

Samruk-Kazyna and CNPC are also discussing plans to increase production at the Shymkent refinery by six million tons per year, the fund said.

Wind Power Plans

In separate news releases, Samruk-Kazyna said that Kazakhstan is building one-gigawatt (GW) wind power plants in the Dzunghar Gate area and the Zhambyl region, respectively. The power plants will each have an electricity storage system.

The Dzunghar Gate wind plant will be built jointly with Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power, while the Zhambyl wind plant will be constructed jointly with China Power International Holding,

ACWA Power is a developer, investor, and operator of power generation and desalinated water plants with 77 assets in operation, construction, or advanced development across 12 countries. The company has invested around $78.2 billion in its projects, which have a total capacity of around 50.4 GW, according to the news release.

China Power International Holding is a subsidiary of State Power Investment Corporation, founded in Hong Kong in 2004. The company focuses on the development, construction, operation, and management of large power grids in China.

