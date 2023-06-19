Kazakhstan Expanding Oil and Gas Infrastructure with China Firm
Kazakhstan sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna and the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) are collaborating to further develop Kazakhstan’s oil and gas industry, according to a news release from the fund.
In a meeting in Astana, Samruk-Kazyna said that Kazakh national oil firm KazMunayGas (KMG) and the CNPC will work together on increasing the capacity of the Kenkiyak-Atyrau and Kenkiyak-Kumkol pipelines, which are used to transport Kazakh oil to China. The firms are targeting to expand the throughput capacity of the Kenkiyak-Atyrau pipeline to 12 million metric tons per year from six million metric tons per year, and the Kenkiyak-Kumkol pipeline to 15 million metric tons per year from 10 million metric tons per year.
KMG said that 4.5 metric tons of oil were pumped via Kenkiyak-Atyrau and 8.1 million metric tons of oil via Kenkiyak-Kumkol in 2022. KMG CEO Magzum Mirzagaliyev had said that the expansion of the Kazakhstan-China oil pipeline would cost about $200 million and should be completed in two or three years, according to an earlier statement. Mirzagaliyev said the project could increase Kazakh oil exports to 20 million metric tons from the current output of one million to two million metric tons.
CNPC and Kazakhstan national gas company Qazaqgas will also create a joint working group to build the second line of the Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent gas pipeline with a capacity of 529.72 billion cubic feet (15 billion cubic meters) per year, according to the news release. The pipeline transports gas to the southern regions of Kazakhstan, as well as to China.
The working group will complete a feasibility study and determine preliminary sources of project funding by December 31, 2023. The group will also target the construction of a gas processing plant at Kashagan with a capacity of 141.259 cubic feet (four billion cubic meters) of gas per year, according to the release.
Samruk-Kazyna and CNPC are also discussing plans to increase production at the Shymkent refinery by six million tons per year, the fund said.
Wind Power Plans
In separate news releases, Samruk-Kazyna said that Kazakhstan is building one-gigawatt (GW) wind power plants in the Dzunghar Gate area and the Zhambyl region, respectively. The power plants will each have an electricity storage system.
The Dzunghar Gate wind plant will be built jointly with Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power, while the Zhambyl wind plant will be constructed jointly with China Power International Holding,
ACWA Power is a developer, investor, and operator of power generation and desalinated water plants with 77 assets in operation, construction, or advanced development across 12 countries. The company has invested around $78.2 billion in its projects, which have a total capacity of around 50.4 GW, according to the news release.
China Power International Holding is a subsidiary of State Power Investment Corporation, founded in Hong Kong in 2004. The company focuses on the development, construction, operation, and management of large power grids in China.
To contact the author, email rteodoro.editor@outlook.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor
- NATO to Build Center for Pipeline Protection
- Greenwashing Accusation against TotalEnergies Is Unfair: CEO
- TechnipFMC Gets 20-Year Field Service Deal from Chevron
- USA Awards $127MM in Grid Modernization Grant
- Pertamina Inks 35-Year Extension for Sahara Desert Oil Field
- Will OECD or Non-OECD Consume More Liquid Fuels in 2023?
- OGDCL Starts Production in Pakistan Oil and Gas Field
- Kazakhstan Expanding Oil and Gas Infrastructure with China Firm
- Varo Bets on Biogas in Europe, to Acquire RES
- USA Solar Sector Growth Trajectory Is Incredibly Strong
- Analyst Looks at Decreasing Oil Price
- North America Finally Breaks Rig Loss Streak
- Oil Falls as Surging Stockpiles and Fed Signals Damage Sentiment
- Which USA Oil Major Produced the Most in 1Q?
- Oil Demand Growth to Slow Almost to a Halt in Coming Years: IEA
- USA Crude Oil Output Growing But Slowing
- May 2023 Oil and Gas Deals Up in Value Year on Year: S&P Global
- BlueNord Starts Drilling Denmark's Tor Reservoir
- TC Energy Closely Monitoring Wildfire Situation
- What Does Erdogan Election Win Mean for Turkiye Oil and Gas?
- Which Generation Is Most in Demand in Oil, Gas Right Now?
- Who Is the Most Prolific Private Oil and Gas Producer in the USA?
- Is There a Danger That Oil and Gas Runs out of Financing?
- What Will World Oil Demand Be in 2023?
- Saudis Remind Global Oil Market Who is King
- Analyst Looks at Decreasing Oil Price
- North America Rig Count Reduction Rumbles On
- What New Oil and Gas Jobs Will Exist in the Future?
- ExxonMobil Sells Williston Assets
- Aker BP Makes Significant Oil Find Offshore Norway