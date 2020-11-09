Karoon Completes $Multimillion Bauna Deal
Karoon Energy Ltd has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Karoon Petróleo & Gás Ltda, has completed the acquisition of a 100 percent operating interest in the Baúna field, which is located in the Santos Basin, offshore Brazil.
Under the terms of the agreement, Karoon is obliged to pay $380 million of ‘firm’ consideration and up to $285 million of ‘contingent’ consideration, the company revealed. Karoon outlined that it had paid $150 million of the firm consideration at closing, in addition to a $49.9 million deposit already paid at the signing of the agreement.
It is expected that future payments in respect of the remaining firm and contingent consideration will be funded from Karoon’s existing cash and organic cashflows from the Baúna asset, the company noted.
“We are delighted to finally assume operatorship of the Baúna asset which will enable Karoon to transform from an oil and gas exploration company to a substantial oil production company,” Robert Hosking, Karoon’s managing director, said in a company statement.
“We are looking forward to continue running the Baúna field in a safe and efficient manner while seeking to realize the full value of the field for our shareholders via our planned workovers of Baúna’s underutilized production infrastructure and the development of the Neon and Patola fields,” he added.
Baúna remains cash flow positive at current oil prices, according to Karoon, which has outlined that 2021 operating costs and life of oil field operating costs for Baúna are expected to be $27 per barrel and $17 per barrel, respectively.
In July last year, Karoon announced that it had signed a binding sale and purchase agreement to buy the Baúna oil field. In a company statement at the time, Karoon noted that the field will produce strong stable cashflows over the medium to long term.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
