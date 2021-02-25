Karish North Contract Goes to TechnipFMC
Energean Israel Limited (LSE: ENOG) has granted TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) a letter of award (LOA) for the Karish North field development offshore Israel, TechnipFMC reported this week.
“We are delighted to partner again with Energean,” remarked TechnipFMC President Subsea Jonathan Landes in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “This LOA demonstrates the value of our in-depth field knowledge and previous experience with Energean through the Karish main development, awarded to TechnipFMC in 2018.”
The new LOA calls on TechnipFMC to design, manufacture, deliver, and install subsea equipment as a tieback to the Energean Power floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) system as well as a second gas export riser, TechnipFMC stated. The firm added that equipment under the integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) award includes the subsea production system, rigid flowlines, and umbilicals.
“Early client engagement, leveraging our iFEED capability, as well as our ability to offer a full suite of services and global experience, form part of our unique fully integrated EPCI offering,” continued Landes. “We look forward to further expanding our partnership with Energean through the development of Karish North.”
Rigzone reported last month that Energean took a final investment decision on the Karish North development 21 months after the discovery was announced. The company anticipates production from the field in the second half of 2023.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
