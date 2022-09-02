Jumbo Completes Guanabara FPSO Mooring System Installation

Jumbo Offshore deployed one of its offshore installation vessels, the Fairplayer, to transport and install Guanabara FPSO's mooring system.

Jumbo Offshore has completed another one of its milestone projects with the execution of the transport and installation of a torpedo pile mooring system, including mooring for flexible risers, and umbilical for Libra Consortiums Guanabara FPSO.

Libra Consortium is operated by Petrobras (38.6%), in partnership with Shell Brasil (19.3%), TotalEnergies (19.3%), CNPC (9.65%), CNOOC (9.65%), and Pré-Sal Petróleo SA (PPSA) (3.5%), representing the Brazilian Government in the non-contracted area.

This type of installation previously required the mobilization of up to three anchor handling tugs, Jumbo carried out the entire contract using only its J-class offshore installation vessel Fairplayer, working in the Mero field of Brazil’s Santos Basin.

“Our first studies into a workable solution started around 2010,” says Brian Boutkan, Jumbo Head of Sales and Business Development, Americas. The scope of work consisted of the installation of 24 120-ton torpedo anchor piles and connecting chains and polyline sections, and the installation of 11 35-ton anchors for the flexible risers and umbilical mooring lines.

The work also included the preliminary survey of the seabed and the removal of obstacles, and the post-lay survey.

The torpedo mooring system is a Petrobras in-house developed method of mooring large floating structures such as FPSOs. The installation process involved lowering the torpedo pile to a set depth above the seabed. It is then released, free-falling at high speed through the water before penetrating the seabed. An ROV is then deployed to attach mooring chains and lines. Up until Jumbo’s one installation-vessel method, this procedure has usually been performed by two anchor handling vessels working in tandem, sometimes even with a third vessel performing the ROV monitoring and survey work.

The Fairplayer started the project with the 120-ton piles, using one of its two 900-ton cranes to tilt them over the side of the vessel, and then winch them down to the launch depth.

After a final location check, the torpedo could be released to freefall the seabed. “Working with one vessel enabled a much more controlled n process,” Boutkan notes. “Furthermore, compared to previous campaigns with anchor handling vessels, the operations at the port were also more efficient. The Fairplayer has its own cranes, which meant we could pick up the equipment ourselves. And she has a large deck, so she carried more torpedos and needed fewer trips to port.”

Offshore conditions

Repeating this process 24 times, Jumbo’s crew increased its workability and efficiency in the installation process.

The project progressed with the installation of the smaller 35-tonne anchor piles. Although these required a slightly different installation method, Jumbo had the flexibility to make the necessary changes to provide a comprehensive mooring installation package that included the flexible riser and umbilical anchors.

The project concluded with the mooring line installation campaign. The mooring lines consisted of both chain and polyester segments, so Jumbo needed two separate overboard systems.

“After attaching the mooring line to the pile, we laid the chain and remainder of the mooring line in a predetermined corridor on the seabed. It’s important not to have too many twists in the line, so we checked this by flying over the installed mooring with the ROV,” Boutkan says.

