July USA Gasoline Demand Readings Lower Than Pandemic Era

'You have to go back to 1996 to find a lower July average'.

July U.S. gasoline demand readings are extremely poor.

That’s according to a new report from Standard Chartered, sent to Rigzone on July 21, in which Standard Chartered analysts noted that the July to date average of U.S. gasoline demand was 8.29 million barrels per day – a figure they highlighted is even lower than the “pandemic-constrained” July 2020 average and 10.9 percent lower year on year.

“You have to go back to 1996 to find a lower July average,” the analysts stated in the report.

“The average should improve in the remaining part of the month, particularly as the regular gasoline retail price has already fallen $0.495/gal from its mid-June peak, but a severe fall in year on year demand is likely to remain,” the analysts added.

In the report, the analysts noted that U.S. oil demand readings have been sending out warning signs “for some time”. They added that gasoline demand began the year with an “unusually large” seasonal decline and that this demand has shown a year on year decline in each of the past four months. The July readings, however, were dubbed “extremely poor even within the weakening trend”.

“The sustained demand weakness flies in the face of the contention made by many analysts in recent months that U.S. gasoline demand would not just stay robust in the face of high prices but would reach all-time highs as so-called pent-up demand tightened the market,” the analysts stated in the report.

“It has not happened; gasoline demand has proved a function of simple economics rather than being a price-resistant outrider of the commodities super-cycle,” the analysts added.

The Standard Chartered analysts highlighted in the report that gasoline inventory data was also weak in the latest Energy Information Administration release, “with a 3.5 million barrel week on week rise to 228.4 million barrels, reducing the deficit from the five-year average to 8.15 million barrels”. The analysts noted that the deficit was more than 25 million barrels five weeks ago.

“While we think the gasoline demand and inventory elements were so weak as to negate other factors, our U.S. oil data bull-bear index gave more weight to other main oil products and the week on week fall in crude output, assessing the release as a mildly bullish +24.4, thus breaking a run of five bearish outcomes,” the analysts stated in the report.

“Occasionally we disagree with our own algorithm, and this is one of those times,” the analysts added.

The average U.S. regular gasoline price is $4.302 per gallon as of July 27, according to the AAA gas prices website. This average stood at $4.327 per gallon yesterday, $4.467 per gallon a week ago, $4.897 per gallon a month ago, and $3.158 per gallon a year ago, the AAA site shows. The highest recorded average regular gasoline price was seen on June 14 at $5.016 per gallon, the AAA site highlights.

In a statement posted on the AAA site on July 25, AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said, “consumers appear to be taking the pressure off their wallets by fueling up less”.

“And there’s reason to be cautiously optimistic that pump prices will continue to fall, particularly if the global price for oil does not spike. But the overall situation remains very volatile,” Gross added in the statement.

