Johan Sverdrup to Reach Plateau Production Early
Equinor now expects the North Sea’s Johan Sverdrup field to reach plateau production for the first phase in early May, sooner than anticipated. Due to higher plant capacity, plateau production will jump from about 440,000 barrels of oil per day to 470,000 bopd.
Previously, plateau production was expected to be reached during the summer. But at the end of March, daily production had already surpassed 430,000 barrels of oil. Equinor is the field operator (42.6%) and its partners include Lundin Norway (20%), Petoro (17.36%), Aker BP (11.6%) and Total (8.4%).
“Johan Sverdrup is an important project to the companies, the industry and society at large. The project was sanctioned during the oil price fall in 2015 and resulted in important activity to the supplier industry in a demanding period. With low operating costs Johan Sverdrup provides revenue and cashflow to the companies and Norwegian society at large in a period affected by the coronavirus and a major drop in the oil price. In today’s situation, cooperation between operators, suppliers and authorities is more important than ever to maintain activity and value creation,” Arne Sigve Nylund, executive vice president for Development and Production Norway, said in a written statement.
“Field production has been very good and stable from day one, and the wells have produced even better than expected,” Rune Nedregaard, vice president for Johan Sverdrup operations, said in a written statement. “We are currently completing the tenth well. This work is progressing smoothly, helping reach higher production earlier than expected. We also expect to increase plant capacity, allowing plateau production to increase from the previously expected 440,000 barrels to around 470,000 barrels of oil per day.”
Johan Sverdrup is the third largest oil field on the Norwegian continental shelf, with expected resources of 2.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent. At plateau the field is expected to produce 690,000 barrels of oil per day, which will make up about one-third of oil production on the NCS. Management is aiming for a recovery factor of more than 70 percent in the field.
Currently, the break-even price for the full-field development is below $20 per barrel. After reaching plateau for the first phase, the expected operating costs are below $2 per barrel.
Phase 1 of the Johan Sverdrup field was approved by Norwegian authorities in 2015 and came on stream in October 2019. Phase 2 of the development was approved in 2019 and is expected to start production in Q4 2022.
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Vice President of Content | Rigzone
- Oil CEOs Back Plan to Cut Texas Output
- Shell Pulls Out of Louisiana LNG Project
- CARBO Ceramics Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
- LNG 'Chain Reaction' Taking Place in Europe
- GulfMark Energy Names New President
- Ex-Apache Executive to Join Antero Midstream Board
- BHP Awards McDermott FPU Contract
- US LNG Giant Signaling It May Curb Production
- Some Refiners Benefiting From Crude-Price Drop
- Johan Sverdrup to Reach Plateau Production Early
- Saudi-Russia Oil Embargo Plea Looms Large
- Thousands of Texans Already Being Laid Off
- Nabors Cuts 2020 Capex and Salaries
- Oil Industry Experts Say Shale Will Rise Again
- Moody's Projects $50-Plus Oil in 2021
- Oxy Adds to Cuts and Icahn Wins Board Appointments
- Oilfield Service Firms MBI Energy, Calfrac Cut Jobs
- Murphy Oil CEO Has Presumptive Covid-19 Diagnosis
- Schlumberger To Slash Spending by 30 Percent
- Texas Rig Count Down 29 Week on Week
- Which US Oil Companies Are Going to Struggle?
- Texas Layoffs Adding Up
- US Suspends Oil Sale
- Oil War Truce Timeline Piques Interest
- Pioneer Energy Service Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
- Saudi-Russia Oil Embargo Plea Looms Large
- Ovintiv Dropping 16 Rigs
- Shell Puts Two US Refineries up for Sale
- Matador Releasing Rigs, Cutting Management Compensation
- Liberty Oilfield Services Executes Salary Reduction Plan