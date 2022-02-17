Johan Castberg FPSO Starts Journey To Norway

Sembcorp Marine has completed the FPSO hull for Equinor's Johan Castberg Barents Sea project. The vessel started its journey to Norway.

Sembcorp Marine said that it completed the Johan Castberg floating, production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel and delivered it to Equinor. The company’s scope of work for the Johan Castberg FPSO vessel comprises the construction of the hull and living quarters.

According to Sembcorp Marine, Johan Castberg is designed to FPSO hull main specifications, including Norsoks and DNV Class Rules, with an improved design concept and engineering logic embracing work environment and technical safety requirements, winterization, and other ocean data prerequisites.

The Johan Castberg FPSO is Sembcorp Marine’s first EPC newbuild FPSO which met the stringent requirements of the country’s Petroleum Safety Authority regulatory requirements. The FPSO was completed over 38 million man-hours without serious incidents.

Upon final completion in Norway, the FPSO is scheduled for deployment at the Johan Castberg field in the Barents Sea, about 150 miles from Hammerfest, Norway. The FPSO hull is built to be self-contained for harsh-environment operation, with living quarters accommodating up to 140 personnel on board.

“We would like to thank Equinor for entrusting the Johan Castberg project to Sembcorp Marine. In the last two years, both team Equinor and team Sembmarine worked under extreme challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic,” Wang Zijian, Sembcorp Marine Head of Operations, said.

“Yet both teams remained determined to keep the project going. We witnessed great teamwork and collaboration, open dialogue, and close partnership to achieve today’s on-schedule delivery and sailaway, without compromise to high health, safety, environment, and quality standards and rigorous verification processes,” he added.

The Johan Castberg field is located in the Barents Sea with proven volumes estimated at between 400 and 650 million barrels of oil. Equinor will develop the field with an FPSO, including 18 horizontal production wells, and 12 injection wells.

The project was initially supposed to start production in the fourth quarter of 2022. But the start-up has been postponed for the fourth quarter of 2024. When oil is produced, it will be offloaded to shuttle tankers and transported to the market. The field will be on stream for more than 30 years.

Last month, the Johan Castberg FPSO left the dock at Sembcorp Marine in Singapore ahead of its journey. The vessel is 1,025 feet long and 180 feet. The FPSO will reach Norway in around 50 days.

