JF Expands in Southwest with Maverick Acquisition

The acquisition of Arizona-based Maverick follows JF's branch expansions in Florida, Illinois and Texas.

The JF Group (JF) has acquired Arizona-based Maverick Petroleum Services. JF, a fueling infrastructure, petroleum equipment distribution, service, general contracting, and construction services provider, said in a media release that Maverick brings expertise in the installation, maintenance, and repair of petroleum handling equipment, Point-of-Sale (POS) systems, and environmental testing.

As an Authorized Service Contractor (ASC) for Gilbarco and Verifone (VASC), Maverick has built a reputation for quality service and technical expertise across the state, JF said. Maverick also performs light construction services for fuel system upgrades and compliance needs, JF said.

JF said the acquisition enhances its presence in the Southwest. With Maverick’s experienced team and solid customer ties, JF can now provide statewide coverage, 24/7 service, and an expanded range of fueling and POS solutions, JF said.

“This acquisition is an exciting step in our continued growth strategy… We are thrilled to welcome their team into the JF family”, Keith Shadrick, CEO at JF Group, said.

The integration process is already underway, with a focus on maintaining service continuity for Maverick’s customers and providing new opportunities for its employees within the JF organization, JF said.

The recent expansion in the Southwest follows the company's inauguration of three new branches in Amarillo, Texas; Sanford, Florida; and Caseyville, Illinois. Each newly opened branch will provide a comprehensive range of services, construction, and equipment distribution, facilitating quicker response times, stronger customer relationships, and efficient project execution in crucial regional markets, JF said.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com