JF Acquires 4 Corners

JF said the acquisition of 4 Corners, serving in Northeast Texas and Southwest Arkansas, expands its regional services capabilities and strengthens its presence in a key growth market.

JF Petroleum Group (JF) is continuing its expansion with the acquisition of 4 Corners Petroleum Equipment, a service contractor based in Texarkana, Texas.

4 Corners was founded in 2015 by industry veteran Kenny Allen and it has since served Northeast Texas and Southwest Arkansas, JF noted in a media release.

"As both a Gilbarco ASC and a Wayne ASO, 4 Corners brings significant technical expertise in break/fix service and heavy maintenance, serving a loyal customer base of wholesalers, dealers, and a key national account", JF said.

"4 Corners Petroleum Equipment has long been known for its quality workmanship and commitment to customers", Keith Shadrick, CEO of JF, said. "We’re excited to welcome their team into the JF family and continue building on the strong foundation Kenny Allen has established".

The acquisition comes a month after JF acquired Maverick Petroleum Services, a petroleum service contractor based in Arizona.

Maverick specializes in installing, maintaining, and repairing petroleum handling equipment, Point-of-Sale systems, and conducting environmental testing. Maverick is an Authorized Service Contractor for Gilbarco and Verifone, JF said. Additionally, Maverick offers light construction services for fuel system upgrades and compliance requirements. JF said that this strategic acquisition enhances its presence in the Southwest.

