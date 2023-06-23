Jersey Oil & Gas Closes Farm-Out Deal for North Sea Assets
United Kingdom-based Jersey Oil & Gas (JOG) has completed a farm-out transaction with NEO Energy, with both companies now holding a 50 percent stake in the licenses for the P2498 and P2170 assets in the North Sea, JOG said in a news release.
The P2498 and P2170 licenses are also known as the Buchan and Verbier assets, respectively, and are part of the Greater Buchan Area (GBA) development project of Jersey. As part of the transaction, NEO will be the operator of the assets.
JOG confirmed receiving a $2 million cash payment for the completion of the transaction and will also receive a full carry for its 50 percent share of the estimated $25-million cost to take the Buchan field through to field development plan (FDP) approval, according to the media statement. Full carry is the cost of interest, storage, and insurance on a commodity held over time.
JOG will also receive a $9.4 million cash payment upon finalization of the GBA development solution, a $12.5 million cash payment on approval of the Buchan FDP by the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), and a 12.5 percent carry of the Buchan field development costs included in the FDP.
As part of the transaction, JOG will also receive a $5 million cash payment on each FDP approval by the NSTA related to the J2 and Verbier oil discoveries.
“We are delighted to have completed the farm-out transaction and to be swiftly moving forwards with finalization of the GBA development solution”, JOG CEO Andrew Benitz said. “With the route and the funding secured for preparation of the Buchan Field Development Plan, our attention now turns to unlocking further value by securing an additional GBA partner ahead of FDP approval and retaining a fully carried 20-25% interest in the development program.”
Earlier in June, the NSTA had approved JOG’s request to extend the second term of its Buchan license by 18 months to February 2025 and also the transfer of a 50 percent interest in the project to NEO.
According to an earlier statement, JOG and NEO will work together to select a final development solution for the GBA licenses, and target 2026 for the first production. Upon selection of the preferred development solution, the GBA project will move into front-end engineering and design activities, along with preparation of the required FDP for submission to the NSTA, targeted for approval in the first half of 2024, JOG said.
“The GBA farm-out process involved extensive interactions with multiple counter-parties during the year, culminating in the transaction that was announced in April of this year with NEO Energy. The GBA is a high-quality re-development, which is on track to generate significant value for the company and its shareholders. With the route for execution of the development program now firmly established, the company looks forward to unlocking the many value catalysts that mark the run up to approval of the project and beyond”, Benitz said in an earlier statement.
Regarding the company’s strategy, JOG said farming out additional GBA equities was at the forefront of its business development plans, ultimately retaining a 20 to 25 percent stake in the development. “Building a full cycle upstream business focused on the UKCS remains the ultimate goal for JOG and having now announced a farm-out in respect of the GBA development, we will also be seeking to advance our acquisition strategy. We believe the North Sea can be the crucible for the energy transition and that oil and gas companies can lead investment into new energies. We see JOG as being no different to our larger peers such that in addition to upstream asset and corporate opportunities, we are also actively looking at new energy investment opportunities”, JOG said.
JOG reported a loss of $3.94 million (GBP 3.1 million) for 2022. The company’s cash position was approximately $8.34 million (GBP 6.6 million), which it said was well within its forecast.
According to the company website, NEO was founded in July 2019 as an independent full-cycle energy business in the UK continental shelf. The company is backed by HitecVision, a leading private equity investor focused on Europe’s offshore energy industry.
To contact the author, email rteodoro.editor@outlook.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor
- China Completes Its Longest Deepwater Oil Pipeline: State Media
- Public Companies' Proved Reserves Dipped by 5.6 Bboe in 2022: EIA
- Cheniere Closes Long-Term LNG Deal with Equinor
- 2023 Offshore Exploration Spending to Rise Over 20 Percent: SLB
- Transgrid Plans to Make NSW 100 Percent Renewables-Powered in 10 Years
- Are Oil Prices Set for a Volatile 2H?
- 2023 Offshore Exploration Spending to Rise Over 20 Percent: SLB
- Austrian, Romanian Firms to Develop Black Sea Gas Block
- Pricier Gas is on the Horizon
- Cnooc Plans Offshore Oil, Gas Exploration in Tanzania
- Power Trader Quits Shell for Sticking to Fossil Fuels
- Oil Futures Plummet on Global Monetary Policy Actions
- First UK Offshore Energy Transition Degree Launched
- UK Annual Motor Fuel Prices Down 13.1 Percent
- Germany's LEAG to Build LDES Renewable System at Coal Plant
- Merger of Equals to Create $5.4B Houston Drilling Company
- Why Aren't Oil Prices Higher?
- TotalEnergies Find Could Hold 400MM Barrels of Oil Equivalent
- NATO to Build Center for Pipeline Protection
- USA Agencies Hit in MOVEit Hacks as Victim List Grows
- Oil Drops on Risk Aversion
- Woodside Gives Go-Ahead to Develop $7.2B Trion Oilfield Project
- Civitas Enters Permian with $4.7B Deals
- North America Adds More Rigs
- EWTC Awards 54 Scholarships to Students in 37 Different Colleges
- Which Generation Is Most in Demand in Oil, Gas Right Now?
- Who Is the Most Prolific Private Oil and Gas Producer in the USA?
- Is There a Danger That Oil and Gas Runs out of Financing?
- Analyst Looks at Decreasing Oil Price
- Saudis Remind Global Oil Market Who is King
- North America Rig Count Reduction Rumbles On
- Merger of Equals to Create $5.4B Houston Drilling Company
- Aker BP Makes Significant Oil Find Offshore Norway
- Half of Oil and Gas Workers Find Their Work Exhausting
- Americas Exploration Heats Up