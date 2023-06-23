Jersey Oil & Gas Closes Farm-Out Deal for North Sea Assets

Jersey Oil & Gas and NEO Energy now hold 50 percent each in the licenses for the P2498 and P2170 assets.

United Kingdom-based Jersey Oil & Gas (JOG) has completed a farm-out transaction with NEO Energy, with both companies now holding a 50 percent stake in the licenses for the P2498 and P2170 assets in the North Sea, JOG said in a news release.

The P2498 and P2170 licenses are also known as the Buchan and Verbier assets, respectively, and are part of the Greater Buchan Area (GBA) development project of Jersey. As part of the transaction, NEO will be the operator of the assets.

JOG confirmed receiving a $2 million cash payment for the completion of the transaction and will also receive a full carry for its 50 percent share of the estimated $25-million cost to take the Buchan field through to field development plan (FDP) approval, according to the media statement. Full carry is the cost of interest, storage, and insurance on a commodity held over time.

JOG will also receive a $9.4 million cash payment upon finalization of the GBA development solution, a $12.5 million cash payment on approval of the Buchan FDP by the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), and a 12.5 percent carry of the Buchan field development costs included in the FDP.

As part of the transaction, JOG will also receive a $5 million cash payment on each FDP approval by the NSTA related to the J2 and Verbier oil discoveries.

“We are delighted to have completed the farm-out transaction and to be swiftly moving forwards with finalization of the GBA development solution”, JOG CEO Andrew Benitz said. “With the route and the funding secured for preparation of the Buchan Field Development Plan, our attention now turns to unlocking further value by securing an additional GBA partner ahead of FDP approval and retaining a fully carried 20-25% interest in the development program.”

Earlier in June, the NSTA had approved JOG’s request to extend the second term of its Buchan license by 18 months to February 2025 and also the transfer of a 50 percent interest in the project to NEO.

According to an earlier statement, JOG and NEO will work together to select a final development solution for the GBA licenses, and target 2026 for the first production. Upon selection of the preferred development solution, the GBA project will move into front-end engineering and design activities, along with preparation of the required FDP for submission to the NSTA, targeted for approval in the first half of 2024, JOG said.

“The GBA farm-out process involved extensive interactions with multiple counter-parties during the year, culminating in the transaction that was announced in April of this year with NEO Energy. The GBA is a high-quality re-development, which is on track to generate significant value for the company and its shareholders. With the route for execution of the development program now firmly established, the company looks forward to unlocking the many value catalysts that mark the run up to approval of the project and beyond”, Benitz said in an earlier statement.

Regarding the company’s strategy, JOG said farming out additional GBA equities was at the forefront of its business development plans, ultimately retaining a 20 to 25 percent stake in the development. “Building a full cycle upstream business focused on the UKCS remains the ultimate goal for JOG and having now announced a farm-out in respect of the GBA development, we will also be seeking to advance our acquisition strategy. We believe the North Sea can be the crucible for the energy transition and that oil and gas companies can lead investment into new energies. We see JOG as being no different to our larger peers such that in addition to upstream asset and corporate opportunities, we are also actively looking at new energy investment opportunities”, JOG said.

JOG reported a loss of $3.94 million (GBP 3.1 million) for 2022. The company’s cash position was approximately $8.34 million (GBP 6.6 million), which it said was well within its forecast.

According to the company website, NEO was founded in July 2019 as an independent full-cycle energy business in the UK continental shelf. The company is backed by HitecVision, a leading private equity investor focused on Europe’s offshore energy industry.

To contact the author, email rteodoro.editor@outlook.com