JERA Wins Rights for 615-MW Wind Project Offshore Japan

A consortium led by JERA Co. Inc. has secured the rights to develop and operate a 615-megawatt wind generation project offshore Aomori Prefecture in the Sea of Japan.

The power utility, Green Power Investment Co. Ltd. and Tohoku Electric Power Co. Inc. “were selected as the Project’s business operator by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry and Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism”, JERA said in an online statement.

The consortium is called Tsugaru Offshore Energy Community. “Leveraging their respective expertise and strengths to create synergies as a consortium with sufficient capabilities and achievements, the three companies will realize a long-term, stable, and efficient power generation business”, JERA said.

Targeted to start operation June 2030, the project “is one of the largest offshore wind power generation projects” in the East Asian country, JERA said.

Wind turbines will be supplied by Siemens Gamesa, it said.

“As the consortium develops the Project, it will respect the Report on the Opinions of the Council on the Sea of Japan Offshore Aomori Prefecture (Southern Side of the Prefecture) and proceed based on the principles of coexistence and co-prosperity with local communities and the fishing industry”, JERA said.

“As this Project is a long-term initiative, the consortium will continue to provide clear explanations to ensure understanding among the local community and relevant stakeholders, seek their cooperation, and contribute to the development of both the local and national economies, while also supporting the Japanese government’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050”.

“Going forward, JERA aims to enhance its expertise and strengthen its competitive fundraising capabilities through JERA Nex bp, a top-tier global offshore wind joint venture with BP, which is planned to launch in September 2025”, JERA said.

On December 9 BP PLC and JERA announced a deal to combine their global offshore wind portfolios, committing up to $5.8 billion in capital by 2030.

JERA Nex BP “will become one of the largest global offshore wind developers, owners and operators”, a joint statement said. The joint venture will have 13 gigawatts (GW) of operating and development projects.

“The companies will contribute interests comprising operating assets with around 1GW net generating capacity, a strong pipeline of high-quality development projects with around 7.5GW capacity, and further secured leases with around 4.5GW of potential capacity”, said the online statement.

The partners expect that combining their offshore wind assets would attract more financing and accelerate project development.

“Initially it [JERA Nex BP] is expected to focus on progressing existing projects in North-West Europe, Australia and Japan, and to continue to mature the development pipeline of significant longer-term opportunities”, the companies said.

JERA owns and operates wind farms in Belgium, Germany, Japan and Taiwan, while its development portfolio comprises projects in Australia, Ireland and Japan.

Britain’s BP will contribute its development projects in Germany and the United Kingdom and secured leases in the UK and the United States.

The combination excludes BP’s stakes in offshore wind partnerships in South Korea.

