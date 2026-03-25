JERA Secures Regasification Rights at Dunkirk Terminal

'This marks JERA's first acquisition of overseas LNG terminal capacity and strengthens the company's ability to manage global LNG supply and demand'.

JERA Co Inc has signed a deal with Dunkerque LNG SAS allowing the Japanese company to regasify up to about 1.5 million metric tons per annum (MMtpa) of liquefied natural gas or 2 billion cubic meters (70.63 billion cubic feet) of gas equivalent per year at the terminal in the namesake French coastal city.

The six-year agreement will start 2030. "This marks JERA's first acquisition of overseas LNG terminal capacity and strengthens the company’s ability to manage global LNG supply and demand", JERA said in an online statement.

"By securing regasification capacity at the terminal, JERA enhances the flexibility of its global LNG portfolio, enabling more efficient balancing of LNG supply and demand across regions", JERA said.

"This also creates opportunities to respond to demand differences between Asia and Europe while supporting the diversification of the company's LNG sales flows.

"Japan's LNG demand has become increasingly variable due to the aging of oil-fired power plants and the rapid expansion of renewable energy, while geopolitical and market uncertainty continues to grow".

JERA said it would continue expanding its LNG portfolio to the Middle East, the Asia-Pacific and the United States.

"By leveraging the trading and optimization capabilities of JERA Global Markets, the company aims to improve cost competitiveness while expanding LNG sales channels, including the development of new LNG demand in Asia", it said.

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Last year JERA entered into agreements to buy up to 5.5 MMtpa of LNG over 20 years from five projects in the U.S.

JERA signed a sale and purchase agreement (SPA) for about 2 MMtpa from NextDecade Corp’s Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas, as announced June 12, 2025. The agreement is for the fifth liquefaction train, for which NextDecade announced a positive FID (final investment decision) October 16, 2025.

Another SPA involves around 1 MMtpa from Kimmeridge’s Commonwealth LNG near Cameron, Louisiana, expected to start operation 2029.

On August 1, 2025 JERA announced a 20-year agreement for 1.5 MMtpa from Sempra's Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 in Jefferson County, Texas. Sempra announced a positive FID on the project September 24, 2025.

On August 8, 2025 JERA announced an agreement to buy about 1 MMtpa of LNG from 2029 to 2050 from Cheniere Energy Inc.

JERA has an earlier SPA for approximately 1 MMtpa from Venture Global Inc's CP2 LNG, as announced April 28, 2023. The project, under construction in Cameron, Louisiana, is targeted for startup 2027.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com