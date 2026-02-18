JERA Seals Haynesville Acquisition

The transaction, involving about 81 square miles on Louisiana's side of the shale gas basin, included an upfront investment of $1.5 billion by the Japanese company.

JERA Co Inc has completed its acquisition of South Mansfield on Louisiana's side of the Haynesville shale gas basin from GeoSouthern Energy Corp and Williams Upstream Holdings LLC.

The transaction, involving about 210 square kilometers (81.08 square miles), included an upfront investment of $1.5 billion by JERA, according to the Japanese company.

"The project benefits from proximity to Gulf Coast infrastructure and existing pipeline access, and development plans include capturing and sequestering associated carbon dioxide from production, aligning with JERA’s lower-carbon strategy", JERA said in an online statement announcing the consummation of the purchase.

Announcing the deal October 23, 2025, JERA said South Mansfield was producing over 500 million cubic feet a day and had 200 undeveloped locations. "The transaction includes a future investment plan under which JERA will increase total production to 1 Bscfd [billion standard cubic feet per day]", JERA said then.

"Louisiana is a strategic priority for JERA, and the Haynesville acquisition - in addition to our other commitments across the state - underscores our intention to be a long-term partner in Louisiana’s energy economy", said JERA Americas chief executive John O’Brien.

JERA’s footprint in Louisiana also includes liquefied natural gas (LNG), renewables, advanced fuels and carbon reduction technologies - representing billions of dollars in capital injection, according to the company.

Last year, JERA, CF Industries Holdings Inc and Mitsui & Co Ltd sanctioned an ammonia production project with a nameplate capacity of 1.4 million metric tons per annum in Louisiana.

The $4 billion project, to rise in fertilizer maker CF Industries' Blue Point Complex in Ascension Parish, is targeted to start production 2029, as announced by the partners April 8, 2025. The facility will use natural gas feedstock.

The partners agreed to form a joint venture in which Northbrook, Illinois-based CF Industries owns 40 percent, JERA 35 percent and Mitsui 25 percent.

In the LNG sector, JERA said it has signed an offtake agreement for 1.2 million metric per annum (MMtpa) from Cameron LNG and entered into agreements for future offtakes totaling up to three MMtpa from Louisiana.

In renewables, JERA acquired the 345-megawatt Oxbow solar farm in Pointe Coupee Parish, Louisiana from BP PLC in 2024.

Recently JERA announced a partnership with Newlab New Orleans to develop and commercialize next-generation carbon capture technologies targeting emissions from gas power.

"Under the partnership, JERA and Newlab New Orleans will evaluate and select a group of promising PSC [point-source capture] startups and, within 2026, identify one technology for deeper development and potential commercialization", JERA said in a press release December 3, 2025.

