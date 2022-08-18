Jera Invests In Major Vietnamese Renewables Firm

Jera has signed a share purchase agreement with International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Armstrong S.E. Asia Clean Energy Fund to acquire all their equity interests in the Gia Lai Electricity Company.

After the completion of the acquisition, Jera will indirectly hold approximately 35.1 percent of the shares in Gia Lai. The acquisition is expected to be completed after the necessary regulatory approvals.

Gia Lai Electricity Company is an affiliate of the TTC Group and a major renewable energy power company in Vietnam, listed on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange. The company owns and operates mainly hydro, solar, and wind power projects with a capacity of approximately 600MW.

Jera stated that Vietnam has abundant renewable energy sources and has experienced significant growth in renewable power generation in recent years. The Vietnamese Government is expected to continue this growth by setting ambitious targets for renewable energy in the next national Power Development Plan.

To support the country's growing electricity demand and decarbonization, Gia Lai Electricity aims to become a leader in the renewable energy sector in the country by expanding its power generation assets to 1.7 GW by 2025, comprising mainly solar and wind power.

“Since our investment in Phu My 2.2 in 2005, we have viewed Vietnam as an important market in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and have sought opportunities to strengthen ties between our two countries. As one of Japan’s leading energy companies, our objectives are to contribute to both economic growth and decarbonization across Asia, and this investment represents another milestone in this effort. As a shareholder in Gia Lai Electricity, we will support its expansion of renewables in Vietnam,” Jera Asia CEO Toshiro Kudama said.

Jera recently established a new corporate vision for 2035. In it the company said it would scale up its clean energy platform of renewables and low greenhouse gas thermal power, sparking sustainable development in Asia and around the world.

“As Vietnam is facing rising demand for electricity, depleting domestic resources, and the shared challenge of addressing decarbonization, Jera views Vietnam as a priority country where it has strong potential to engage in both LNG and renewable energy projects that will contribute to both decarbonization and to a stable supply of energy that support’s the country’s growth,” the company stated.

To this end, Jera also announced earlier this year the start of the full-scale operations of its Vietnam subsidiary, Jera Energy Vietnam, to serve as its base of operations in the country.

Additionally, Jera is continuing to work on reducing carbon emissions from thermal power generation through the promotion of hydrogen and ammonia co-firing. Given Vietnam’s abundant renewable capacity, these greener fuels are also expected to play a significant role in Vietnam’s decarbonization story.

