JERA Decommissions 3.25 GW of Aging Thermal Power Capacity

Japan's JERA Co. Inc. has completed the decommissioning of Anegasaki Thermal Power Station Units 5 and 6, Sodegaura Thermal Power Station Unit 1, Chita Thermal Power Station Unit 5, and Hirono Thermal Power Station Unit 2. In a media release, the company said that the power capacity decommissioned totals 3,254 megawatts (MW).

JERA said it is replacing aging thermal power generation with state-of-the-art units, ensuring a stable supply of electricity over the long term. The aim is to achieve a decarbonized society, JERA said.

JERA said that since the financial year (FY) 2020, it has carried out 7,310 MW of new installations and replacements.

In addition, JERA said it is moving forward with the new construction of Chita Thermal Power Station Units 7 and 8 (1,319.8MW), aiming to start operation in FY 2029.

"We are also moving forward with deliberations concerning the new construction of Sodegaura Thermal Power Station Units 1 through 3 (approx. 2,600MW), aiming to start operations as early as 2032, and have begun preparations for an environmental assessment", the company said.

The power generation facilities to be decommissioned are aging units whose degradation makes them difficult to restart, JERA explained. JERA noted that under long-term planned shutdowns, these facilities have not been counted as generating capacity with respect to the electricity supply-and-demand balance. Their decommissioning takes into account the state of new installations and replacements and will therefore have no impact on current electricity supply stability, the company said.

"With the understanding and cooperation of local communities and other stakeholders, we will continue working to ensure a stable supply of electricity in Japan and to achieve a decarbonized society", JERA said.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com