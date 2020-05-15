JD Fields to Merge With Alameda Pipe & Steel

JD Fields has been an international supplier and distributor of API line pipe for oil and gas applications since it was founded.

Pipeline and civil infrastructure steel products distributor JD Fields & Co. Inc. has acquired Alameda Pipe & Steel Co., a steel products manufacturer based in Gardena, CA.

The deal enables the 35-year-old JD Fields--which has operated as two business units focusing on steel pipe for the oil and gas sector and steel foundation products for civil infrastructure – to continue evolving into a vertically integrated supplier and manufacturer of its own steel products.

“We are moving quickly to adapt to changing global dynamics so that steel products can be distributed and manufactured by one company,” said Jay Fields, President and COO of JD Fields. “Our acquisition of Alameda Pipe and Fab is the first major step in a strategic growth plan to move into the steel manufacturing industry as we continue to expand on the West Coast.”

The acquisition of the 85-year-old Alameda Co. will provide added value to both JD Fields and Alameda customers who are looking for niche steel products with better options for contractors looking for specific products and services--even during the current down oil and gas market, the company said in a written statement.

The merged entity will continue operating privately. Chris Risso, the former President of Alameda, will join JD Fields as Senior Vice President of Regional Sales. Risso will work in tandem with sales income producers who will continue managing their own divisions.

JD Fields has been an international supplier and distributor of API line pipe for oil and gas applications and piling systems for heavy civil, port/marine projects since it was founded by Jerry Fields in 1985. Its business model draws from 150,000 tons of inventory strategically located throughout 10+ stocking facilities across North America.

