Jasper Ventures Lays Off Staff at Veritas Facility
Jasper Ventures reported a recent layoff at its Veritas shop fabrication facility located at 21249 Hwy 110, Troup, Texas, 75789. The layoff date was March 26 and 67 employees were affected, according to a recent WARN notice the company sent to the Texas Workforce Commission March 24.
“Due to unforeseeable business circumstances that were not reasonably foreseeable 60 days prior to March 26, 2020, this notice is being provided less than 60 days prior to the expected layoff,” the letter stated.
“These unforeseeable business circumstances include:
- The COVID-19 pandemic
- The historic collapse of oil and gas prices caused principally by the COVID-19 pandemic and the targeting of the US domestic oil and gas industry by Saudi Arabia and Russia
- Our main customer's sudden and unanticipated postponement and cancellation of scheduled work, and
- The postponement of anticipated work from other customers.”
No further information surrounding the job losses was provided in the notice.
Veritas Gas Processing is the division of Jasper Ventures that handles engineering, design, fabrication, and assembly of midstream-related processing equipment.
The Jasper family of companies has offered midstream firms engineering, procurement and construction services for the past 28 years. Its divisions include Veritas Gas Processing, Vulcan Field Construction, Vanguard Processing Solutions and Viking Dew Point Conditioning.
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
Vice President of Content | Rigzone
