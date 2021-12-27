Japan Joins Coordinated Oil Sales
Japan kicked off a sale of oil from its strategic reserves to combat rising prices with a modest sale, joining an unprecedented coordinated release of crude from strategic stockpiles that’s been led by the U.S.
A government tender offered Oman crude from the strategic reserves in Shibushi for delivery between March and June, the trade ministry said in a statement. The move is part of Japan’s plans to sell oil in coordination with other consuming nations and more sales may follow, according to a ministry official, who declined to be identified because of internal policy.
The volume offered was 100,000 kiloliters, according to a second statement. That’s equivalent to about 630,000 barrels. In 2020, Japan consumed about 3.27 million barrels a day, according to figures from BP Plc.
The Biden administration started tapping the first of its pledged 50 million barrels of reserves not long after announcing the coordinated release in late November. South Korea said last week that it will start releasing crude and oil products from its strategic reserves next month, although other countries named as part of the plan -- including China and India -- have yet to act.
At present, there are signs of weakening oil demand in Asia given the rapid spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Brent crude, the global benchmark, traded below $76 a barrel on Monday, and it’s down by about 7% since the U.S.-led plan was announced.
Trade Minister Koichi Hagiuda said in November that Japan would conduct the release as it replaces oil in its stockpiles. While it does that regularly, the schedule has been moved up to support similar actions elsewhere, he added.
--With assistance from Stephen Stapczynski.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Prelude FLNG Remains Shut In Until Shell Makes It Safe For Work
- Chevron Dishes Out Extensions For Shelf Drilling Rig Duo
- Four Injured in Exxon Baytown Fire
- Jadestone CFO Leaving For Identical Role At Cooper Energy
- Saudi Exports Surge in October
- Japan Joins Coordinated Oil Sales
- Iran Nuclear Talks Set to Resume
- Borr Defers $1.4B Debt As It Prepares For Benefits Of Market Recovery
- BP to Buy BP Midstream Partners
- Oil Rises in Thin Trade
- Top Headlines: Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel and More
- Repsol Lifts First 100,000 Barrels From Yme Field
- Pemex Gets $500M Loan For Shell Refinery Takeover
- Industry Set for Worst Discovery Toll Since 1946
- Energy Supplier Collapses Go Global
- ExxonMobil Baytown Facility Catches Fire
- Shell Enters Chevron-Operated Block Offshore Suriname
- Taylor Energy To Pay $475M Over Longest-Running Offshore Oil Spill
- Lukoil Produces 700MM+ Barrels Of Oil At Field In Caspian
- Petronas Awards Six Blocks Off Malaysia
- Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel
- U.S. Set To Become Largest LNG Exporter In The World
- Top Headlines: Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel and More
- Oil Futures Curve Sends Warning Sign
- Aramco Awards Deals Worth $10B
- Seadrill Gets More US Gulf Of Mexico Work
- Sembcorp Marine, Bechtel To Construct Modules For Pluto LNG Train 2
- Top Headlines: Oil Futures Curve Sends Warning Sign and More
- Aramco Signs $15.5B Gas Pipeline Deal
- Shell Makes Another Discovery In GOM Perdido Corridor