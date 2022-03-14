January Employment In Texas Oil And Gas Industry Increases

The Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association announced a rise in jobs in the Texas upstream sector for January 2022.

Citing the latest Current Employment Statistics report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO) today highlighted new employment figures showing job creation for the Texas upstream sector.

As required by the Bureau's policy, the employment statistics estimates from the prior year are now benchmarked against unemployment tax records and adjustments made to ensure the most accurate time series possible. That data is reflected in TIPRO's employment calculations for December 2021 and January 2022.

According to TIPRO's analysis, Texas upstream employment for January 2022 totaled 176,300, an increase of 1,200 jobs from revised December numbers. Texas upstream employment in January 2022 represented an increase of 16,000 positions compared to January 2021.

Further, once the direct, indirect, and induced impact of these upstream positions are incorporated, the organization calculated an updated multiplier effect of 5 percent per job for Crude Petroleum Extraction, 4 percent for Natural Gas Extraction, 2 percent for Drilling Oil and Gas Wells, and 2 percent for the Support Activities for Oil and Gas Operations sector, further capturing the significant economic impact of the Texas oil and natural gas industry.

TIPRO also once again noted strong job posting data for upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors for January in line with rising employment, showing continued demand for talent in the Texas oil and natural gas industry.

According to the association, there were 8,276 active unique job postings for the Texas oil and natural gas industry in January of 2022, including 3,169 new job postings added in January.

Among the 14 specific industry sectors TIPRO uses to define the Texas oil and natural gas industry, Support Activities for Oil and Gas Operations ranked the highest in January for unique job listings with 2,555 postings, followed Petroleum Refineries with 1,022, and Crude Petroleum Extraction with 787.

The leading three cities by total unique oil and natural gas job postings were Houston with 2,874, Midland with 940, and Odessa with 470, TIPRO said.

The top three companies ranked by unique job postings in January were Halliburton with 418, National Oilwell Varco with 408, and Baker Hughes with 381. Top posted occupations for January included heavy tractor-trailer truck drivers with 420, personal service managers with 283, and computer occupations with 210.

"Our industry will experience continued growth in employment and oil and gas production this year to meet growing global demand for our product and to offset distributions in global supply,” said Ed Longanecker, president of TIPRO.

“During this multi-year boom cycle, our industry will continue to offer high-paying jobs, while playing a pivotal role in providing energy security to our country and other democracies around the world," he added.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com